Doctor G Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer secures low advances; Deets Inside

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G is up for release. The film finally sees a release after subsequent delays that it faced on its way. This Ayushmann starrer deals with yet another taboo subject, this time a life of a male gaynecologist and the obstacles that he overcomes on his way. This social dramedy is in the nature of many Ayushmann Khurrana films made in the past that deal with social issues in a humorous way. However, the situation this time around is very different since the film is releasing after the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a radical change in the way people consumed movies.

In an ideal pre-pandemic scenario, an Ayushmann Khurrana starrer dealing with a taboo subject, would be expected to open around the Rs. 8- 10 crore nett mark. Post pandemic, the audience preferring to watch such films has reduced significantly, as most of the audience has migrated to the digital means. Doctor G has the added pressure of performing since the film can only be watched by viewers above the age of 18, which reduces the overall potential. Doctor G has presold around 19000 tickets from 3 leading multiplex chains and the number is quite discouraging, given the fact that the target audience for this film is high end multiplexes, which consists of a good chunk of audience that prefers to purchase tickets in advance. The average ticket price too is low, given the prevailing conditions where makers are trying to show their films at subsidized rates, to increase cinema traction. The film will purely rely on walks in towards the evening and night shows and the growth percentage on day 2 will suggest whether the film will run for long or not. The film certainly has more potential than the actor's last two releases Chandigarh Kare Aashiquii and Anek, and it is to be seen in it can comfortably surpass them or not.