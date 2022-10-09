EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh gives a sneak into the entertainment on sets of Doctor G with Ayushmann

Rakul Preet Singh is a terrific Indian film actress who has had exposure to a variety of different movie industries in the country. She has established a very secure position in the industry and is working with stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, to name a few. Rakul has had three movie releases so far in 2022, namely Runway 34, Attack and Cuttputlli and has a few other films touted to release this year, namely Doctor G which releases on the 14th of October, Thank God, which releases on 25th of October and Chhatriwali, which is contemplating a release date yet. Rakul Preet Singh graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview, ahead of her next theatrical release Doctor G.

Rakul Preet Singh was asked a host of different questions ranging from her career trajectory to how she still seeks approval from parents about the movies that she takes up. She was asked about her experience working on the sets of her upcoming release Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah and was asked to share any key takeaways. Rakul shared that she had a lot of fun on the sets of Doctor G, particularly with Ayushmann Khurrana and said, "We had a lot of fun while shooting and because the film is entertaining, there is a lot of behind the scenes entertainment that happens. Me and Ayushmann would crack a lot of Punjabi jokes. Both of us are Punjabi and we know the original Punjabi that other people don't understand. We would bond over food, Chandigarh conversations, and we had a blast shooting for Doctor G." Talking further about her co-actors, she said that Ayushmann is a very talented actor and Shefali Shah is a powerhouse performer and that it was a delight for her to see them what they do on sets, accounting to a great shooting experience.