The box office woes for Tollywood continue as the industry had an abysmal day at the box office on Independence Day with both new releases, Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan, opening to ordinary numbers. Double iSmart Shankar took the lead with Rs. 10.50 crore first day at the Indian box office while Mr Bachchan grossed Rs. 7 crore including Rs. 2 crore plus previews on Wednesday.

Double iSmart is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster iSmart Shankar, which opened at Rs. 13 crore in AP/TS on its first day. Here, despite having a big holiday, the Ram Pothineni starrer could only gross Rs. 9 crore in the Telugu states on its opening day. There was a Hindi dubbed version of the film as well but that was expectedly a washout. Making matters worse is the negative audience reception which has sealed its fate. There will be a big fall in collections today and the film will likely be out on weekdays.

The territorial breakdown for Double iSmart first-day box office is as follows:

Area Share Gross AP/TS Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 9.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 2.20 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.20 cr. Rs. 1.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 2.35 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 0.60 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 0.65 cr. India Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 10.50 cr.

Ravi Teja starrer Mr. Bachchan managed to gross only Rs. 6.50 crore on its first day in AP/TS. Without previews from Wednesday, the first day couldn’t even cross the Rs. 5 crore mark. This marks the lowest first day for a Ravi Teja film since Disco Raja in 2020. There is little chance for a Telugu commercial film to succeed after a slow start, with the film receiving poor reception, Mr Bachchan: The Only Hope has “No Hope”.

The territorial breakdown for Mr. Bachchan first day box office is as follows:

Area Share Gross AP/TS Rs. 3.80 cr. Rs. 6.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 1.60 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 0.70 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.20 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.10 cr. Rs. 0.20 cr. India Rs. 4.10 cr. Rs. 7.20 cr.

