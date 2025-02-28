Box Office: Analyzing Akshay Kumar's comedy movies, can Housefull 5 promise a blockbuster for the superstar?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Sky Force, is now gearing up for Housefull 5 this year. We are analyzing how his comedy movies have performed at the box office.

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Feb 28, 2025  |  04:32 PM IST |  1.9K
Box Office: Analyzing Akshay's comedy movies; can Housefull 5 promise him a blockbuster?
Picture courtesy: Nadiadwala Grandson/Instagram; IMDb; Shemaroo Movies/YouTube, Eros Now/YouTube

Akshay Kumar has experimented with various genres over the years. However, Akshay, undoubtedly, does his best in the comedy genre out of all. After Khel Khel Mein, Akshay is all set to entertain with his comic skills in Housefull 5 this year. Let's look at how his comedy movies have performed at the box office.

Delving Into Akshay Kumar's Comedy Movies; No Blockbusters In This Genre So Far

Akshay Kumar has worked in around 40 comedy films ranging from hits, super hits, semi-hits, average, flops, disasters in his career. Despite his oustanding performances as a comic actor, the superstar is yet to celebrate a blockbuster in this genre. 

S. No Movies India Net Collections Verdicts
1 Main Khiladi Tu Anari Rs 8 crore Hit
2 Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi Rs 9.25 crore Semi Hit
3 Hera Pheri Rs 12.25 crore Average
4 Awara Paagal Deewana Rs 16 crore Average
5 Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Rs 29 crore Hit
6 Garam Masala Rs 29 crore Hit
7 Deewane Huye Paagal Rs 15.25 crore Flop
8 Phir Hera Pheri Rs 40.75 crore Super Hit
9 Bhagam Bhag Rs 40.5 crore Hit
10 Namastey London Rs 37.25 crore Semi Hit
11 Heyy Babyy Rs 47 crore Hit
12 Bhool Bhulaiyaa Rs 49 crore Hit
13 Welcome Rs 70.25 crore Super Hit
14 Singh Is Kinng Rs 68 crore Super Hit
15 Chandni Chowk to China Rs 29.5 crore Disaster
16 Kambakkht Ishq Rs 47 crore Average
17 De Dana Dan Rs 48.25 crore Average
18 Housefull Rs 72.25 crore Hit
19 Khatta Meetha Rs 39.25 crore Below Average
20 Action Replayy Rs 28.25 crore Flop
21 Tees Maar Khan Rs 60.5 crore Semi Hit
22 Thank You Rs 45 crore Flop
23 Desi Boyz Rs 46 crore Flop
24 Housefull 2 Rs 111.75 crore Super Hit
25 Joker Rs 20.25 crore Disaster
26 OMG – Oh My God! Rs 81.5 crore Super Hit
27 Khiladi 786 Rs 64.5 crore Average
28 Boss Rs 50 crore Flop
29 Entertainment Rs 64.25 crore Flop
30 Singh Is Bling Rs 71 crore Flop
31 Housefull 3 Rs 108 crore Hit
32 Jolly LLB 2 Rs 107.75 crore Hit
33 Toilet Ek Prem Katha Rs 132 crore Super Hit
34 Pad Man Rs 78.25 crore Below Average
35 Housefull 4 Rs 205.5 crore Super Hit
36 Good Newwz Rs 196.25 crore Super Hit
37 OMG 2 Rs 140 crore Super Hit
38 Khel Khel Mein Rs 43 crore Disaster

Can Housefull 5 Become A Blockbuster?

The Housefull series is most entertaining and commercially successful franchises in the comedy genre in Hindi cinema. Going by the box office performances of the previous installments, Housefull 5, which is arriving on June 6, has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster.

Housefull, the four-part series earned a total of Rs 497.5 crore net in India. Housefull 5, which has a huge ensemble star cast, is aiming to take the business of the franchise to Rs 800 crore.

Also Read

Housefull Franchise Total Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiadwala's 4-film series earns Rs 498 crore; Aims at Rs 800 crore with Housefull 5

Credits: Box Office India/Pinkvilla
About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five yea...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles