Box Office: Analyzing Akshay Kumar's comedy movies, can Housefull 5 promise a blockbuster for the superstar?
Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Sky Force, is now gearing up for Housefull 5 this year. We are analyzing how his comedy movies have performed at the box office.
Akshay Kumar has experimented with various genres over the years. However, Akshay, undoubtedly, does his best in the comedy genre out of all. After Khel Khel Mein, Akshay is all set to entertain with his comic skills in Housefull 5 this year. Let's look at how his comedy movies have performed at the box office.
Delving Into Akshay Kumar's Comedy Movies; No Blockbusters In This Genre So Far
Akshay Kumar has worked in around 40 comedy films ranging from hits, super hits, semi-hits, average, flops, disasters in his career. Despite his oustanding performances as a comic actor, the superstar is yet to celebrate a blockbuster in this genre.
|S. No
|Movies
|India Net Collections
|Verdicts
|1
|Main Khiladi Tu Anari
|Rs 8 crore
|Hit
|2
|Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi
|Rs 9.25 crore
|Semi Hit
|3
|Hera Pheri
|Rs 12.25 crore
|Average
|4
|Awara Paagal Deewana
|Rs 16 crore
|Average
|5
|Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
|Rs 29 crore
|Hit
|6
|Garam Masala
|Rs 29 crore
|Hit
|7
|Deewane Huye Paagal
|Rs 15.25 crore
|Flop
|8
|Phir Hera Pheri
|Rs 40.75 crore
|Super Hit
|9
|Bhagam Bhag
|Rs 40.5 crore
|Hit
|10
|Namastey London
|Rs 37.25 crore
|Semi Hit
|11
|Heyy Babyy
|Rs 47 crore
|Hit
|12
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa
|Rs 49 crore
|Hit
|13
|Welcome
|Rs 70.25 crore
|Super Hit
|14
|Singh Is Kinng
|Rs 68 crore
|Super Hit
|15
|Chandni Chowk to China
|Rs 29.5 crore
|Disaster
|16
|Kambakkht Ishq
|Rs 47 crore
|Average
|17
|De Dana Dan
|Rs 48.25 crore
|Average
|18
|Housefull
|Rs 72.25 crore
|Hit
|19
|Khatta Meetha
|Rs 39.25 crore
|Below Average
|20
|Action Replayy
|Rs 28.25 crore
|Flop
|21
|Tees Maar Khan
|Rs 60.5 crore
|Semi Hit
|22
|Thank You
|Rs 45 crore
|Flop
|23
|Desi Boyz
|Rs 46 crore
|Flop
|24
|Housefull 2
|Rs 111.75 crore
|Super Hit
|25
|Joker
|Rs 20.25 crore
|Disaster
|26
|OMG – Oh My God!
|Rs 81.5 crore
|Super Hit
|27
|Khiladi 786
|Rs 64.5 crore
|Average
|28
|Boss
|Rs 50 crore
|Flop
|29
|Entertainment
|Rs 64.25 crore
|Flop
|30
|Singh Is Bling
|Rs 71 crore
|Flop
|31
|Housefull 3
|Rs 108 crore
|Hit
|32
|Jolly LLB 2
|Rs 107.75 crore
|Hit
|33
|Toilet Ek Prem Katha
|Rs 132 crore
|Super Hit
|34
|Pad Man
|Rs 78.25 crore
|Below Average
|35
|Housefull 4
|Rs 205.5 crore
|Super Hit
|36
|Good Newwz
|Rs 196.25 crore
|Super Hit
|37
|OMG 2
|Rs 140 crore
|Super Hit
|38
|Khel Khel Mein
|Rs 43 crore
|Disaster
Can Housefull 5 Become A Blockbuster?
The Housefull series is most entertaining and commercially successful franchises in the comedy genre in Hindi cinema. Going by the box office performances of the previous installments, Housefull 5, which is arriving on June 6, has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster.
Housefull, the four-part series earned a total of Rs 497.5 crore net in India. Housefull 5, which has a huge ensemble star cast, is aiming to take the business of the franchise to Rs 800 crore.
