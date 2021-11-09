Box Office: Sooryavanshi set to enter the 100 crore club; 15th for Akshay Kumar, 8th for Rohit Shetty

Sooryavanshi has put up a very good total in it’s four day run at the box-office as the film has clocked Rs 90 crore at the box-office already. The Rohit Shetty directorial, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended appearances, is set to breach past the 100 crore mark on Tuesday thereby becoming the first century for Bollywood since the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (January 2020).

The cop thriller will be the 15th Akshay Kumar film to breach past the 100 crore mark in the domestic market, equal Salman Khan, who also has 15 films in the coveted club. However, the latter has the record of 15 consecutive 100 crore films i.e. every film of his since Dabangg (2010) has earned more than 100 crore at the domestic box office, which is among the most unique feat in the modern era. The first 100 crore film for Akshay Kumar was Housefull 2 (2012) followed by Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2 Point 0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. The Khiladi has been among the most consistent actors ever since the release of Airlift in 2016, with back to back 100 crore films with the exception of Padman and Bell Bottom. It’s this consistent run of delivering back to back hits that has won him the tag of being “Hit Machine” of the industry.

For Rohit Shetty, this would be the 8th 100 crore grosser, which is the highest for any director in Indian cinema. His 100 crore hits include Golmaal 3, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again and Simmba. His 2011 entertainer, Singham too came close to the 100 crore mark, with some sources claiming that it just about touched the coveted figure and some claiming that it marginally fell short. He is easily among the biggest directors of Hindi cinema at this point of time, with consistency like no one else. Rohit, alongside Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are the only three directors who have the ability to get the audience excited on their affiliation to the projects.

Katrina too has created a record with Sooryavanshi as the film has proved to be eight 100 crore grossers for her, joining the likes of Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan and Bharat. Talking of Sooryavanshi, the movie is expected to clock the 117-crore mark over it’s first week and is cruising closer to the hit tag with every passing day. The cop actioner will attain the hit tag at collections in the range of Rs 170 crore, and given the trend so far, it’s poised to emerge the first hit since the release of Tanhaji. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

