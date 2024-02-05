Fighter Box Office: Hrithik Roshan aerial-actioner approaches 10 million dollars internationally

Fighter amassed USD 1.80 million in its second weekend in the overseas market, taking its running total to USD 9.85 million (Rs. 82 crore). Combined with the Rs. 203 crore from the domestic market, the film's worldwide gross stands at Rs. 285 crore.

The film will cross the USD 10 million mark in a day or two, which will be a first for Hrithik Roshan, without Gulf markets. War is the highest-grossing film internationally for Hrithik, with USD 13.50 million but USD 4.80 million of that came from Gulf. Fighter is banned from release in Gulf countries, with a release there, the overseas gross could have been 20-25 per cent higher. The film is aiming for a USD 12 million finish, which will be nearly 40 per cent higher than War.

The United States continues to be top top-performing market, making up for more than 40 per cent of the total overseas gross. With USD 4.27 million to-date, Fighter is the highest-grosser for Hrithik in the country, ahead of USD 3.40 million for War. The film shall easily surpass the USD 5 million mark and will not be too far off from Dunki.

Neighbouring Canada is the next best, crossing the CAD 2 million mark. Australia had a big start last weekend, thanks in large part to the Holiday period but slowed down since then and is now going for a AUD 2 million finish. Similarly the United Kingdom had a very impressive start suggesting something like GBP 1.50-1.75 million final but has now settled down on a relatively lower level finish of GBP 1.20 million.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Fighter is as follows:

United States - USD 4,275,000

Canada - USD 1,575,000

Australia - USD 1,150,000

New Zealand - USD 310,000

Rest of Asia - USD 700,000

United Kingdom - USD 1,125,000

Europe - USD 550,000

Rest of World - USD 175,000

Total - USD 9,850,000 / Rs. 82 crore

Note: The overseas gross we report is after conversion of Canada gross from CAD to USD. In the past the CAD numbers were reported as it is, without any conversion, which wasn’t a true and fair reporting of numbers. Since this is a fresh change, understandably will take time getting used to. In traditional reporting method, the overseas gross without conversion of Canadian gross will be USD 10.40 million.

