Fighter Second Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Film clocks 168 crore in 11 days

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter has scored a reasonable trend in its second weekend. The Siddharth Anand directorial collected Rs 27 crore through the 3-day period taking 11-day total collections to Rs 167 crore in India. Fighter closed its extended opening week at collections of Rs 140 crore and stayed steady on its second Friday by collecting Rs 5.50 crore. The film saw a near 90 percent jump in business on Saturday to clock Rs 10.25 crore and saw another spike of 20 percent on Sunday to collect Rs 12 to 12.50 crore.

Fighter is fighting against all odds

The Siddharth Anand film is faring the best in the urban centres and has found appreciation among the multiplex audience in big cities. There were a lot of fake obituaries written last week, and one of them was for Fighter, but the film has managed to fight the battle and stay afloat in the race to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office in India. There were varied reasons for the negative reportage around the film, but the content has managed to put the film at a stable number in the metros after the big drop in collections on Monday.

Fighter Box Office Break Down

Week One: Rs 140 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 5.50 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 10.25 crore

Advertisement

2nd Sunday: Rs 12.25 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 168 crore

There is still a way to go, but Fighter is faring like a Hollywood Film, which means the jumps will continue to come every weekend and push the film towards a respectable number in the long run in India. The target for Fighter from hereon should be to enter the Rs 200 crore club and a Monday in the vicinity of Rs 3.25 crore is a must for that to happen with ease.

Fighter to target to enter the Rs 200 crore club

Fighter should be looking at second-week collections around the Rs 40 crore mark, and the regular drop of 50 percent on a week-on-week basis will take the film at a finish in the vicinity of Rs 210 crore. It’s a long journey ahead, but the second-weekend trend has given some hope for the film to show legs in the long run as there isn’t much of competition in the coming weeks.

The cherry on top for Fighter is the performance overseas as it’s looking at a finish in the North of USD 12 Million, despite a ban in GCC, which could have easily pushed the lifetime collections in the north of USD 15 Million. It will emerge the 2nd biggest for Hrithik Roshan despite the bans in 7 Gulf countries. Globally, Fighter will enter the Rs 300 crore club by end of 2nd week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mirroring The Industry: What is corporate booking and why is it happening for Indian Films? Decoding