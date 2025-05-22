Final Destination Box Office India Day 8 Trends: Bloodlines expected to net Rs 2.40 crore after crossing Rs 30 crore mark in a week

Final Destination: Bloodlines is proving to be a surprise box office performer in India, with the supernatural horror flick heading into its second week on a strong note. The film is expected to earn Rs 2.4 crore on Day 8 today, bringing its total Indian net collection to an estimated Rs 32.4 crore.

Advertisement

The sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise was released in India on Thursday, May 15, and has consistently held its ground despite competition from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which dominates in terms of scale and star power. What makes Bloodlines' performance particularly notable is its niche appeal — a horror franchise with limited mainstream reach in India now pulling in solid numbers daily. Despite limited marketing and a targeted appeal, the film is drawing steady footfalls, especially from horror fans.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student haunted by premonitions linked to a tragic event from 1968. As she inherits visions from her dying grandmother, she finds out her family is the latest target of Death. She must find a way to race against time and change their fate.

The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise icon Tony Todd in his final screen appearance. The latter passed away in November 2024.

Advertisement

The film benefited from a strong start with opening weekend collections, followed by healthy weekday trends. Even as Mission: Impossible 8 entered theaters with massive anticipation and scale, Bloodlines has managed to retain its audience thanks to positive word of mouth and a dedicated scary movie fanbase.

Warner Bros’ decision to release the film theatrically rather than as a streaming exclusive has clearly worked in its favor. Critics have largely praised it as one of the strongest entries in the Final Destination series, and its numbers in India reflect that reception. Globally, it has already crossed USD 116.9 million.

With a solid second weekend ahead and little direct genre competition, the film is now eyeing the Rs 40 crore mark in India. For a horror sequel with modest expectations, Final Destination: Bloodlines is not just sustaining — it is delivering.