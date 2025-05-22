Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 22: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's film maintains good hold before entering 4th weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 22: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, the crime thriller marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid, which was a hit at the box office. The Raid sequel has completed three weeks of its release. Raid 2 will now enter the fourth weekend.

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 has maintained a good hold at the box office. The recently released movie has become steady after the arrival of Hollywood releases.

As per morning trends, Raid 2 is likely to witness a customary drop in its collection on the third Thursday. The Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer will collect Rs 15 lakh less than what it earned yesterday, i.e., Rs 1.40 crore.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 has earned Rs 148.8 crore net business in the last 21 days. It will cross the Rs 150 crore mark today. The crime drama is the second-highest Bollywood grosser after Chhaava this year.

Raid 2 is running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. The Raid sequel will have three more competitors starting tomorrow, namely, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kapkapiii, and Kesari Veer.

Raid 2 has already outperformed the lifetime net business of the original release, Raid. The 2018 film, which was also helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, collected Rs 98 crore net back then. The total business of the Raid franchise would now come to a little under Rs 250 crore.

Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh is cast as Dada Manohar Bhai, the main antagonist. Vaani Kapoor is cast as Amay's wife, Malini Patnaik.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

