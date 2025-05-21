Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 14: Dileep's comedy drama performs well, grosses Rs 65 lakh on Wednesday

Prince & Family, marking the 150th film of Dileep, is holding well at the box office. Released on May 9th along with two other releases, the family comedy entertainer met with favorable word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office run.

Directed by a debutant, Binto Stephen, the Malayalam movie opened with Rs 80 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 2.95 crore in its opening weekend. The Dileep starrer movie kept luring the audience and added another Rs 3.45 crore to the tally, bringing the first week's cume to Rs 6.40 crore. It further recorded a solid second weekend, adding around Rs 3.05 crore gross.

As per estimates, the movie added Rs 65 lakh on Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 11.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The family drama currently stands at Rs 11.30 crore and is marching towards the Rs 15 crore mark in its home turf. Let's see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 80 lakh 2 Rs 90 lakh 3 Rs 1.25 crore 4 Rs 90 lakh 5 Rs 85 lakh 6 Rs 90 lakh 7 Rs 80 lakh 8 Rs 75 lakh 9 Rs 90 lakh 10 Rs 1.40 crore 11 Rs 60 lakh 12 Rs 70 lakh 13 Rs 65 lakh (est.) Total Rs 11.30 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

