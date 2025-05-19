Box Office: Amid Mission Impossible 8, Tom Cruise eyes Top Gun 3 and Days of Thunder 2; see franchise and film performance

As Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning gears up for its worldwide theatrical rollout on May 23, Tom Cruise appears to be looking ahead and laying the groundwork for what could be an emotional return to two of his most iconic cinematic roles. The actor, long hailed as one of Hollywood’s OG action stars, confirmed in a recent interview that he is actively developing follow-ups to Top Gun: Maverick and Days of Thunder.

Amid the news, we thought it’d be good to look back at how the Top Gun franchise has performed at the box office — and how the sole Days of Thunder movie did commercially as well. Scroll down for said info!

Top Gun: From 1986 Classic to a Billion-Dollar Blockbuster

The Top Gun franchise, inspired by the 1983 article Top Guns by Ehud Yonay, began with the 1986 Tony Scott-directed film that starred Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The film chronicled Maverick’s journey at the U.S. Navy’s elite fighter school and captured hearts with its adrenaline-pumping aerial scenes, stirring soundtrack, and on-screen camaraderie.

While the original Top Gun earned USD 357 million globally, its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), far surpassed expectations. Released after years of anticipation, the film was praised for its emotional depth, breathtaking flight sequences, and Cruise’s committed performance. It grossed over USD 1.49 billion worldwide and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Top Gun Franchise Box Office:

Film Domestic BO International BO Worldwide BO Top Gun USD 180.5 million USD 177 million USD 357.5 million Top Gun: Maverick USD 718.7 million USD 776.9 million USD 1.49 million

The colossal success of Top Gun: Maverick revived Cruise’s status as a box office boss and remains his best-performing film to date. The title reestablished Maverick as a globally beloved character, and a third installment could further cement the franchise’s place among the greatest cinematic trilogies.

Days of Thunder: A Cult Racing Classic

Days of Thunder (1990), Cruise’s NASCAR-themed action drama, was directed by Top Gun helmer Tony Scott and reunited Cruise with producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. The film also introduced audiences to Nicole Kidman, who would later become Cruise’s wife.

Though it didn’t reach the heights of Top Gun, Days of Thunder garnered praise for its high-octane racing sequences, Hans Zimmer’s energetic score, and a compelling performance from Cruise as hotshot driver Cole Trickle. Its storyline followed Trickle’s rise in the world of NASCAR, guided by veteran crew chief Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall).

Despite mixed reviews, the film earned USD 157 million worldwide against a USD 60 million budget, becoming a modest hit and gaining cult status over the years. A sequel could tap into the nostalgic appeal, especially with racing-themed films like Ford v Ferrari and the Fast & Furious franchise finding broad audiences.

Days of Thunder Box Office:

Domestic BO International BO Worldwide BO USD 82.7 million USD 75 million USD 157.7 million

Cruise’s Busy Slate:

Apart from these potential sequels, Cruise also revealed he has wrapped filming on an untitled film with The Revenant director Alejandro Iñárritu, due for release in October 2026. The movie reportedly follows the world’s most powerful man as he races against time to save humanity from a disaster of his own making.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is expected to be Cruise’s last outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. If true, Top Gun 3 and Days of Thunder 2 could usher in a new era of legacy sequels for the actor, spotlighting roles that defined different phases of his decades-long career.

MI8 premiered to rave reviews in Japan on May 5, following which the actor took it to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where the entry screened out of competition and received a five-minute standing ovation. The venture is made on a massive USD 300–400 million budget and must rake in USD 1 billion to turn a profit.

In India, debuting on May 17, the film is close to making Rs 40 crore in its first three days. In China, the film will release on May 30, ensuring the second-largest theatrical market contributes fabulously to its holistic global haul too.

After an underwhelming performance of Mission: Impossible 7, officially known as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Cruise took no risks and intensely promoted the film on various platforms for months on end. We’ll have to wait and watch if his efforts pay off in a way that he’d want them to.

As audiences gear up for MI8, Cruise’s comments give them something else to look forward to. The actor said he plans on making movies into his centenarian years and taking fans along for one exhilarating journey after another.

