Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines debuts with franchise-best 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, eyes USD 50M opening weekend
Final Destination: Bloodlines earns a franchise-best 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with projections targeting a USD 50M debut, positioning it as 2025’s breakout horror hit.
Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth entry in the long-running horror series, is off to a scorching start. Ahead of its May 16 debut, the film has premiered with a remarkable 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest score ever for a Final Destination movie. With buzz building rapidly, box office projections for the opening weekend are tracking between USD 35 million and USD 50 million, a franchise best if it reaches the upper end of that estimate.
Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and penned by Scream writer Guy Busick alongside Lori Evans Taylor, Bloodlines marks the first Final Destination film in over a decade following 2011’s Final Destination 5. The new chapter stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits a terrifying premonition tied to a fatal tower collapse from her grandmother.
When her family members begin dying under increasingly bizarre circumstances, she races against time to break the fatal pattern. The ensemble cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and horror veteran the late Tony Todd.
Originally described during development as a reimagining, Bloodlines evolved into a full-fledged sequel that expands the mythology while revisiting core themes of cheating fate. Shot in Vancouver, Canada, like most previous installments, the film pays homage to the franchise’s signature suspense and elaborate death sequences while introducing new lore surrounding its central premise.
The overwhelmingly positive critical reception on the aforementioned review aggregator has generated massive excitement among horror aficionados, with many praising the film’s smart script, suspenseful direction, and fresh take on the franchise formula. The strong RT score is a standout achievement in a genre where positive critical consensus is rare and often hard-won.
Early audience reactions from preview screenings have also been positive, with word of mouth helping drive up tracking numbers. With the summer movie season heating up, Final Destination: Bloodlines is poised to become one of the year’s breakout horror hits.
If the film’s opening weekend reaches the higher end of forecasts, it could mark the most successful debut in the series’ 25-year history. For Warner Bros., this would represent another major win in their horror portfolio and potentially set the stage for future installments.
ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines India Advance Booking Update: Upcoming horror thriller sells 5,000 tickets in top national chains