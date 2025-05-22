Tom Hanks Movies Based on Real Events: From Bridge of Spies to Apollo 13
Tom Hanks has starred in some of the best movies. Read on to discover epic films based on real events that you’re sure to love.
There is no doubt that Tom Hanks has given us some of the best on-screen characters, whether from the classic Forrest Gump or the widely loved Toy Story series. However, he truly shines when portraying real-life heroes and historical figures in Tom Hanks movies based on true events.
He’s called the “everyman” in extraordinary real-life situations for a reason. If you’re not yet familiar with these films, here’s a list that will have you excited to grab a bucket of popcorn and binge the stories that have resonated with audiences worldwide.
1. Bridge of Spies
Role: James B. Donovan
Director: Steven Spielberg
Release Year: 2015
Based On: Cold War/prisoner exchange
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Where to Watch: Not available online
Set in the 1960s, the movie follows lawyer James Donovan as he negotiates a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the US and the Soviets. This is one of the Tom Hanks movies based on real events, where Hanks’ character works tirelessly to free a Soviet spy in exchange for American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers.
The tension is palpable, with gripping courtroom scenes and intense moments at a CIA facility. The film is packed with dramatic visuals and emotional depth that will keep your heart racing throughout.
2. Apollo 13
Role: Jim Lovell
Director: Ron Howard
Release Year: 1995
Based On: NASA’s space program
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Where to Watch: Apple TV
This was the biggest national disaster that shook faith in NASA’s space program. Despite facing terrifying dangers, the Apollo 13 crew managed to return safely to Earth.
In this Tom Hanks movie based on real events, NASA races against time to devise a plan to bring the damaged spacecraft back safely. The mission takes a harrowing turn as the spacecraft suffers critical internal damage, putting the lives of the three astronauts on board at great risk.
3. The Post
Role: Ben Bradlee
Director: Steven Spielberg
Release Year: 2017
Based On: Journalism
IMDb Rating: Unknown
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Focusing on Meryl Streep’s Katherine Graham and Tom Hanks’ Ben Bradlee, the film depicts their struggle to publish the Pentagon Papers at The Washington Post. Set in 1970, this compelling true story is tangled with political conspiracy.
This is another Tom Hanks movie based on real events that will keep you on the edge of your seat, filled with tension as Katherine Graham becomes the first female publisher in a male-dominated industry, determined to bring the harsh truth to light.
Tom Hanks’ character, editor Ben Bradlee, and Streep’s Katherine use their journalistic expertise to fight against all odds.
4. Charlie Wilson's War
Role: Charlie Wilson
Director: Mike Nichols
Release Year: 2007
Based On: Cold War
IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
Where to Watch: Apple TV
The movie follows the U.S. efforts to support the Afghan people against the Soviets during the 1980s. Tom Hanks stars as Congressman Charlie Wilson.
In this Tom Hanks movie based on real events, Wilson is portrayed initially as a party boy who gradually transforms into a dedicated lawmaker.
The film offers a poignant look at how the decisions of lawmakers and the government profoundly impact the lives of the citizens they serve.
5. Elvis
Role: Colonel Tom Parker
Director: Baz Luhrmann
Release Year: 2022
Based On: Elvis Presley
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Elvis Presley needs no introduction. However, this movie isn’t just about the King of Rock & Roll but also about the man who discovered the talent of a young boy from a broken home in Memphis, Tennessee—played by Austin Butler.
Importantly, Tom Hanks portrays this man, a character who is far from heroic. In this Tom Hanks movie based on real events, Hanks takes on one of the rarest and most complex roles of his career.
If you’re expecting just another biopic about the world’s greatest musician, think again. This film offers a fresh and unique approach to storytelling. Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Presley is so captivating, you’ll soon believe he truly is the King.
Plus, get ready to groove to the timeless classic tracks that have been loved for generations.
6. Saving Mr. Banks
Role: Walt Disney
Director: John Lee Hancock
Release Year: 2013
Based On: Walt Disney
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Saving Mr. Banks is one of the beloved Tom Hanks movies based on real events that continues to captivate audiences. The film explores the life of the legendary Walt Disney, focusing on his early struggles to bring P.L. Travers’ novel Mary Poppins to the big screen.
Hanks delivers a compelling performance that will keep you hooked, drawing on his deep connection with the Disney franchise. Fans may recall that he famously voiced Woody in the Toy Story series. Watching his role in Saving Mr. Banks makes it clear that Hanks portrayed Disney with heartfelt compassion and dedication.
7. Captain Phillips
Role: Richard Phillips
Director: Paul Greengrass
Release Year: 2013
Based On: Hijacking
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Although based on Stephen Talty’s 2010 novel, this movie is essentially a biopic about Captain Richard Phillips. The story follows his voyage through pirate-infested waters off the coast of Kenya.
What begins as a routine cargo shipping trip quickly turns into a harrowing ordeal when the crew is taken hostage. The situation escalates as Captain Phillips is kidnapped by Abduwali Muse and his group, who demand a ransom.
8. Sully
Role: Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger
Director: Clint Eastwood
Release Year: 2016
Based On: Damaged plane
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Where to Watch: Max
Sully is one of the most gripping real-life stories ever told and another standout Tom Hanks movie based on true events. Tom Hanks plays Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot of Flight 1549.
When both engines of the plane fail mid-flight, Sully is forced to make an emergency landing—on New York City’s Hudson River. But the real tension begins afterward, as Sully faces intense investigation and scrutiny.
In real life, public opinion was divided: many hailed Sully as a heroic pilot who saved dozens of lives, while others questioned whether his actions were reckless.
ALSO READ: Tom Hanks’ Weight Loss Saga Is Incredible: Check out His Diet And Workout
9. A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Role: Fred Rogers
Director: Marielle Heller
Release Year: 2019
Based On: Journalism
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Where to Watch: Apple TV
This biopic explores the complexities of Fred Rogers, delving into whether he was truly as iconic as America believed. The film carefully follows investigative journalist Lloyd Vogel’s journey as he uncovers the real Mister Rogers.
Experience the story behind America’s Dad in one of the compelling Tom Hanks movies based on real events.
Movies Partially Based on Real Life
Tom Hanks’s other movies partially based on real life include Catch Me If You Can, Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan, and more. To some extent, even Forrest Gump fits into this category.
Conclusion
Tom Hanks has consistently brought history to life on screen. These films not only entertain but also educate and inspire, showcasing incredible real-life events.