After slamming cinema intellectuals for praising AIWAL over Homebound, Karan Johar has change of heart towards Payal Kapadia, find out why

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently criticized so-called cinema intellectuals for showering praise on Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light while ignoring his venture. He pointed out how his production house has consistently pushed creative boundaries, yet people choose to mock him for projects like Nadaaniyan. However, during the premiere of Homebound at Cannes 2025, it seems there’s been a change of heart; Karan now appears eager to connect with Kapadia and even expressed interest in hanging out with her.

Karan Johar was asked who he’d like to bump into at Cannes 2025 during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India. He responded enthusiastically, “You know who I really want to meet? Someone I’ve never met, I want to meet Payal Kapadia."

The filmmaker further expressed his admiration, saying that she looked stunning and that he was very proud of her. He noted that she had become a jury member this year and had made a significant impact since her breakthrough just the previous year.

He described seeing her at the event as an incredible moment and shared how excited he was about her achievements. Johar concluded by saying, "I’m so excited; I really want to hang out with Payal Kapadia.”

For those unaware, in a conversation with Galatta Plus, Johar reflected on how he often receives more backlash for producing light-hearted content like Nadaaniyan than appreciation for backing meaningful cinema such as Homebound.

He admitted the criticism affects him, and he believes it stems from the perception that he’s too flamboyant or doesn’t fit the mold of a "serious" filmmaker.

Karan expressed frustration over the lack of recognition for the risks his production house takes. He noted that when Dharma Productions tackles complex or socially relevant themes, it tends to go unnoticed.

“People will fixate on Nadaaniyan and drag my name through endless critique. It instantly becomes ‘Karan Johar’s Nadaaniyan,’ and that’s all anyone talks about,” he remarked.

He went on to commend All We Imagine As Light and its director, Payal Kapadia, whose work made a significant impact at Cannes the previous year. However, he pointed out the double standard that while so-called cinema purists readily applaud films like Kapadia’s, they fail to acknowledge that even a commercial banner like Dharma had a film officially selected at the prestigious festival.

