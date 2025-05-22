10-point detailed timeline of Paresh Rawal quitting Hera Pheri 3: From legal action to cast reactions

Director Priyadarshan made all the Hera Pheri fans excited as he announced the third part of the beloved franchise earlier this year. The OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were all onboarded to create the magic yet again. However, Paresh soon announced his exit from the film and it came as a shock to the entire nation. Here’s a detailed update on everything that’s unfolded so far.

1. In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood Hungama reported that Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3 over ‘creative differences.’ A source told them that there were creative differences between the makers and Paresh, and the actor quit the film.

2. Paresh Rawal, aka Hera Pheri’s Baburao Ganpatrao, then soon took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”

3. Pinkvilla then exclusively reported that the producers of Hera Pheri 3, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore. A source shared, “Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders and even repaid all the debts existing on the film. The amount splurged was in crores, as the intent was to get back Hera Pheri on the big screen after 20 years for the audience. Paresh's unprofessional behavior has cost a bomb to the film.”

4. In an interview with Hindustan times, Priyadarshan opened up on the news of sending a legal notice to Paresh Rawal claiming damages in crores and sharing that Akshay Kumar has the right to take legal steps against him. The filmmaker added that the actor's hard-earned money is invested in the film, as he legally purchased the rights for the film from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

5. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s production house has released a statement confirming this news. They shared that Paresh Rawal accepted Rs 11 lakh for the film while formalizing his return and even shot over 3 minutes of teaser video of Hera Pheri 3, as per the Times Of India. They added that if he won’t comply with their demands within a period of seven days, they will take ‘civil and criminal action’ against the actor.

6. If a report in India Today is to be believed, Paresh Rawal demanded Rs 25 crore for his iconic role, as, according to him, the film will be successful because of the nostalgia of his character. This irked Akshay Kumar, and he refused to give him such a hefty amount.

7. In a conversation with Mid-day, Paresh Rawal talked about his decision to exit Hera Pheri 3 and shared that he didn’t feel connected to it anymore. He added, “It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future.”

8. In a conversation with India Today, Suniel Shetty revealed that he had no clue about Paresh Rawal leaving the upcoming sequel. He added that he got this news from his children, Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty. He shared, “They both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking, ‘Papa, what is this?’ And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like, ‘Holy s***’.”

9. While talking to ANI, Suniel Shetty admitted that the film can be made with him and Akshay Kumar, but without Paresh Rawal, it’s not possible.

10. Speaking to E24, Suniel said that he couldn’t talk to Paresh about it but they will soon meet and discuss this. He added that they had shot the trailer before his exit and was unaware of what happened to him suddenly.

