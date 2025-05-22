Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 6 India Trends: Final Reckoning expected the net Rs 4.25 crore today

Tom Cruise’s latest high-octane thriller, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, may be making waves globally ahead of its May 23 debut, but in India, where it released a week earlier on May 17, its performance has only been decent. The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise has collected Rs 47.25 crore net in India in over five days. Today, on its Day 6, the film is projected to earn around Rs 4.25 crore.

The film opened strong with Rs 15.5 crore on Day 1, slightly improving to Rs 15.75 crore on Day 2. However, collections saw a steep drop from Day 3 onwards, with Monday bringing in Rs 5.75 crore, followed by Rs 5.5 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.75 crore on Wednesday. Despite the significant brand recognition and star value, the film has seen diminishing daily returns, indicating little to no local buzz.

No major local competition provided an empty runway for the entry, but it appears that it has failed to capitalize on it. Expectations were significantly higher for a franchise of this scale and legacy. The relatively muted response suggests that Indian audiences may be facing franchise fatigue, or perhaps were underwhelmed by the seventh film, Dead Reckoning Part One, which saw a similar trend but still managed to net Rs 106 crore in the region. For The Final Reckoning, even touching this feat looks like a challenge with current traction.

The film reunites Cruise with series regulars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny, alongside Angela Bassett. It features a globe-trotting plot and high-stakes espionage action, continuing Ethan Hunt’s perilous journey against new threats.

Notably, the film had a complex production journey. Originally planned to be shot back-to-back with Dead Reckoning Part One, the sequel’s production faced multiple delays, including a major halt during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming resumed in early 2024 and wrapped in November the same year. The title was officially changed to The Final Reckoning in late 2024, along with many other creative changes.

Despite its underwhelming start in India, the film is expected to do well globally. With a massive budget estimated between USD 300 to USD 400 million, it ranks among the most expensive films ever made. Its world premiere in Tokyo and a special screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival helped generate strong buzz, and early reviews from critics have been positive.

