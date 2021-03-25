Godzilla vs Kong Day One India Box Office: The monster verse film opens bigger than Roohi and Mumbai Saga

Here's a detailed report of how the Hollywood Monster Verse Film, Godzilla vs Kong has fared at the box-office in India. An in-depth collection analysis.

The Hollywood film, Godzilla vs Kong has taken a solid start at the box-office in India as the film has raked in collections in the range of Rs 4.20 to 4.60 crore, thereby emerging the biggest opener in the Hindi film states over the last one year. The number has come despite it being a mid-week release, and the surge in covid cases, defying all theories built in the industry. The film released in four languages in India – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – and with English version leading the way by a huge margin all across the country. The English and Hindi version alone have fared better than the day one figures of Roohi (Mahashivratri) and Mumbai Saga (A conventional Friday release).

The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis is in the range of Rs 2.62 crore (PIC: 1.38 crore, 0.82 crore, 0.42 crore), which is phenomenal to say the least, whereas the non-national chains have brought in figures anywhere in the range of Rs 1.40 to 1.80 crore. The film has fared well down south, and it’s the collection from non-national chains in the south that will decide where the day one finally ends. The figures could be slight above the range mentioned, and that difference will be due to the South Indian version of the film. While exact figures will be known early in the morning, the English version has raked in approx. 3.00 crore, whereas the Hindi version stayed low around the Rs 0.30 crore mark, primarily due to a release only in the 2K format, which meant that most single screens could not screen the film even if they were keen on getting the film for their property.

There was an attempt within industry to build a perception that the audience is not stepping out to watch a film following the not so good opening of Mumbai Saga, but Godzilla vs Kong has destroyed all the notions and will probably put in a positive message within the industry to release their film and believe in the content --

A rough estimate of the figures in English and Hindi version is Rs 3.30 crore. The figures of the two regional versions (Tamil and Telugu) are awaited and it's these two versions that will take the film in the higher than the range predict above. Right now, we have gone ahead with an conservative estimate for Tamil and Telugu version, pegging all India total around the 4.50 crore range. The figures are very good for a Hollywood film, and that too in challenging time like this, when lockdown and night curfew is imposed in some places due to the rise in Covid cases. The figures have come with practically no promotions on ground in India, and it has happened sheerly based on the intrigue factor generated by the trailer. If Maharashtra on-ground scenario was better, on par with Roohi, the day one would have easily blown past the 5 crore mark in India, even in these times.

Godzilla vs Kong has also destroyed the notion of the industry that the audience is not stepping out to watch a film amid covid fear. There was an attempt within industry to build a perception that the audience is not stepping out to watch a film following the not so good opening of Mumbai Saga, but Godzilla vs Kong has destroyed all the notions and will probably put in a positive message within the industry to release their film and believe in the content and power of audience. These are difficult times and the industry should be positive, hopeful and take stepping stone towards reaching the normalcy, based on facts and figures, rather than riding on home grown theories. Every film that releases in Covid times will be a case study, and it's the right big film that will set the ball rolling. Master was the one in Tamil Nadu, Krack did that in Telugu states, Godzilla vs Kong is the Hollywood film that has opened as well as expected and now, it's time for Bollywood to deliver. All that’s need is a good big film to bring back the audience to cinema halls in Bollywood and hopefully, that shall happen with Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bell Bottom and 83. The rules of working at box-office are still the same - a good film will work, and a bad film won't work - it's just that the magintude of collections have gone down due to covid.

PS: These are just early estimates, and actuals can vary depending on the final figure of Tamil and Telugu version.

