Box Office Collection Report: Mumbai Saga JUMPS on Sunday, Roohi targets Rs 25 crore lifetime

Cinemas are back as audience step out to watch Mumbai Saga and Roohi through the weekend despite spike in covid cases. A detailed box office collection report.

After a below par collection on the first two days, Mumbai Saga finally showed a spike in biz on the Sunday, as the film raked in collections in the range of Rs 3.40 to 3.45 crore, taking the opening weekend total Rs 8.50 crore. The film followed the trend of a mass film from pre-covid days, that dropped by 10% on Saturday, showing an upward trend of 40 to 50% on Sunday. This is opposite to that of a multiplex film, which jumps big on Saturday followed by a nominal rise on Sunday. The best faring circuit for Mumbai Saga on Sunday was Delhi, UP, Bihar with even Mumbai, which is badly hit by Covid, showing some sort of growth. It’s the second highest single day collection in the pandemic world, after Roohi, which recorded first Sunday collection in the range of Rs 3.75 crore.

The lockdown and night curfew in certain pockets of India, as also the rising fear due to spike in Covid cases has definitely impacted the biz of this John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer gangster drama, through the weekend. The key circuit for the film was Mumbai, which is worst hit by the pandemic at present. The real value of Mumbai Saga weekend in a scenario similar to Roohi would have been higher by at-least 25 to 30 %, taking the weekend total to Rs 11 crore plus. And the real value of this 11-crore weekend in a non-covid world would have been anywhere between Rs 17 to 20 crore, which is a fair number, though slight below the expectations.

The on-ground reports for the film are on the mixed side, and positive audience word of mouth might have resulted in a little better figure over the weekend. The audience is stepping out to watch the film, despite the spike in cases, of course, there is an impact, but the dent it’s far off from the perception that has been built in the media and social media. A good film in today’s time will still get some sort of audience and probably even earn 50% of it’s pre-covid potential, which is a fair number until we are covid free considering the market scenario. The lockdown is taking an impact, but hopefully, we should be in a better state by mid-april, resulting in a relatively easier run for bigger films like Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2. The hope of Mumbai Saga is now on the Monday and then record a steady run through the week, to reach a respectable total of Rs 25 crore lifetime, however, it all depends on the day four biz.

Weekend Break Down:

Day One: Rs 2.75 crore

Day Two: Rs 2.35 crore

Day Three: Rs 3.40 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 8.50 crore

Roohi has braved the negative reviews and sustained at the box-office in it’s second weekend. The film is fast moving towards the Rs 25 crore mark, which is a good result given the star-cast, genre and the covid scenario. The Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma fronted horror comedy closed its week one at collection around Rs 17.25 crore. The film continued to get footfalls on second Friday, Saturday and Sunday by raking in Rs 2.45 crore through the second weekend. The biz jumped on Saturday and Sunday, and this is definitely a sign of it being accepted by a certain section of audience.

The jump in biz has come despite the lockdown, night curfew and rising cases and also the fact that the audience also had an option of watching another film in the cinema halls. It’s probably the comic aspect of the film that’s working in it’s favour as audience want to watch something light in this pandemic. The glossy factor, with hit music as also, the brand association with Stree might have worked in it’s favour. It’s a plus venture for the producers, as the estimated budget of Roohi is around Rs 25 crore, the makers fetched their profit merely from the sale of satellite, digital and music rights. Due to the controlled budget, the theatrical revenue was a surplus, and it has eventually managed to reach a respectable total.

A film like Roohi earning Rs 25 crore in the midst of a pandemic is a good news for the industry, suggesting that the audience is hungry for entertainment and will step out to watch an exciting film on the face value and trailer, notwithstanding the reviews (as it has always been the norm). The real value of Roohi in the non-pandemic world would easily be twice the biz that it will rake in through its lifetime run.

Roohi collection breakdown

First Week: Rs 17.25 crore

Second Friday: Rs 60 Lakh

Second Saturday: Rs 80 Lakh

Second Sunday: Rs 1.05 crore

Total: Rs 19.70 crore

