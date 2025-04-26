Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's action thriller nets Rs 1.5 crore on first Saturday

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 2: Ground Zero arrived in cinemas yesterday, April 25, 2025. The action thriller is led by Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of an officer in the Border Security Force (BSF). Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the new release is in its opening weekend at the box office. Here's what the second-day collections of Ground Zero looked like.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Ground Zero has earned Rs 1.50 crore on the first Saturday at the box office. The minimal growth comes after the Emraan Hashmi starrer fetched Rs 1.20 crore on its opening day.

The cumulative collection of Ground Zero stands at Rs 2.7 crore in two days of its theatrical run.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 1.20 crore Day 2 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 2.7 crore

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero is expected to maintain the same hold on the first Sunday of its release. Going by its lukewarm performance, it seems that the new release will have a below-average opening weekend and is heading nowhere.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the action thriller on terrorism also features Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.

Ground Zero revolves around the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who leads an operation against terrorists. Also produced by Dreamzkrraft Entertainment and Talisman Films, the movie has three competitions - Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release.

The story of Ground Zero is penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava. It is distributed by AA Films.

After Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Awarapan 2 in Bollywood. Meanwhile, he has Telugu projects like They Call Him OG and G2 in the pipeline.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

