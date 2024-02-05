Hanuman remained in double-digits during its fourth weekend at the Indian box office, amassing Rs. 11 crore approx, which takes it to Rs. 226 crore in twenty-four days run so far. It has grossed another USD 6.40 million (Rs. 53 crore) internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 279 crore. The film seems to have enough gas left in the tank to give it a shot at the Rs. 300 crore finish globally.

After the fourth weekend, Hanuman is the ninth highest-grossing Tollywood film in India. Today it will be taking eighth spot from Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

In the home state of APTS, Hanuman grossed Rs. 7 crore approx in the fourth weekend, which is just slightly less than RRR. On Sunday, the film actually managed to beat RRR. The total in Telugu states now stands at Rs. 143 crore, matching Sarkaru Vaari Paata as the twelfth highest-grossing film of all time. The next target for the film is Pushpa and Rs. 150 crore milestone.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross (in Rs.) Week One 102.00 Cr. Week Two 76.00 Cr. Week Three 37.00 Cr. 4th Friday 2.00 Cr. 4th Saturday 3.75 Cr. 4th Sunday 5.25 Cr. TOTAL 226.00 Cr.

The best hold in the fourth weekend for the film came from the Hindi dubbed version in North India, which dropped just 40 per cent from the third weekend, despite the previous weekend having a big holiday on Friday. The drop on Sunday was just 15 per cent from last week. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is approaching Rs. 50 crore Nett mark, which is an excellent result for a film with no face value.



The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Advertisement

Area Share (in Rs.) Gross (in Rs.) AP/TS 74.50 Cr. 143.00 Cr. Nizam 32.00 Cr. 66.25 Cr. Ceeded 11.00 Cr. 17.50 Cr. Andhra 31.50 Cr. 59.25 Cr. Karnataka 9.00 Cr. 21.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu 1.60 Cr. 4.00 Cr. Kerala 0.40 Cr. 1.00 Cr. North India 21.50 Cr. 57.00 Cr. INDIA 107.00 Cr. 226.00 Cr.

ALSO READ: Top ten highest grossing Tollywood films at the Indian box office: Hanuman Ninth