Housefull 5A Ending Explained: What happens in climax of Akshay Kumar's comedy film and who is the killer?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadidwala, Housefull 5 hit the big screen on June 6, 2025. The movie features an ensemble cast and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and others. According to reports, it is the most expensive comedy films ever made in Indian cinema.

As the comedy caper is receiving mixed reviews, let us delve into the story and the climax. Since Housefull 5 has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, this explanation post will help you understand everything that happened in the former version.

Housefull 5A Story

The A version of Housefull 5 follows Ranjeet Dobriyal, a billionaire worth 69 billion pounds. Interestingly, he dies a natural death a day before celebrating his 100th birthday, and this is when the chaos begins. However, his stepson, Dev (played by Fardeen Khan), hides the tragic incident as he wants the party to go on.

While things seem to be proceeding normally, a hologram of Ranjeet brings a new twist to the story. Revealing who actually would be the heir to his empire and wealth, it mentions that his fortune will go to his first son (Jolly) from his first wife. And that's when the 'Jolly' game kicks in.

Riteish Deshmukh as Jalabuddin (Jolly 1), Abhishek Bachchan as Jalbhushan (Jolly 2), and Akshay Kumar as Julius (Jolly 3) are desperate to prove themselves as the real Jolly to take ownership of Ranjeet's wealth. So, Dev plans a DNA test for three suspected Jollys on a lavish cruise. Although the three are aware that they aren't Ranjeet's son, all of them participate in the game for the money.

Housefull 5A Ending Explained: Spoiler Alert

As the story progresses, Aakhri Pasta (Chunky Panday) spikes the drink of Batuk Patel (Johnny Lever), but ultimately, the Jollys end up consuming it during the deck party. This is why they wake up with no memory of the previous night.

It is in the night that Dev tries to alter the DNA of the three Jollys as he wanted all of Ranjeet's wealth and didn't want the 3 Jollys to have it. But the doctor catches him doing so. To avoid being exposed, Dev stuffs peanut butter biscuits into the doctor's mouth, as the latter is allergic to it. However, Jolly 3 (Akshay Kumar) saves the doctor's life using an injection. When Jolly 3 leaves the scene, Dev stabs the doctor and kills him, but Sameer (played by Nikitin Dheer), the captain of the ship, sees Dev doing so.

The Jollys and their partners (Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri) become prime suspects. Even Ranjeet’s team, consisting of Maya (Chitrangada Singh), Bedi (Dino Morea), Shiraz (Shreyas Talpade), Lucy (Soundarya Sharma), Batuk Patel (Johnny Lever), and others, are also under suspicion. Expelled London cops Bhidu (Sanjay Dutt) and Baba (Jackie Shroff) arrive on the cruise for investigation.

Among them is Sameer (Nikitin Dheer), who is also one of the suspects in the murder case, and hence was concerned about clearing his image. This is the reason that he couldn't tell the truth to everyone.

Lastly, Dev teams up with Jolly 1 to kill Captain Sameer. This reveals Dev as the murderer.

