Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan starrer sees 50 percent growth; Collects Rs 4.5 cr

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 2 Report: Jawaani Jaaneman released over the weekend. The movie stars , Alaya F and in the lead. Released amidst decent reviews, Jawaani Jaaneman had opened Rs 2 crores on its first day at the box office. But as expected, the urban rom-com witnessed a good jump on Day 2. As per Box Office India, the Nitin Kakkar directorial witnessed a 50 percent jump on Saturday. As a result, the movie earned an estimate of Rs 4.50 crore box office collection on its day 2 at the box office.

The two-day collection pushes Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection to an approximate of Rs 7.50 crores. The trade outlet notes that Saturday growth "does not mean much nowadays." Taking Panga's Saturday box office collection into account, BOI notest that though the movie did not notice a huge jump on its first Saturday, Panga managed to grow 110% during the week. Jawaani Jaaneman stands a chance to lure more audience. However, the outlet also points out that the Monday figures will stand crucial for the movie.

Pinkvilla gave the movie 2.5 stars and reviewed, "The film tries to take a modern, no-judgment based philosophy in an attempt to be perceived ‘cool’. However, in the two-hour screenplay, it restores to using several clichés. It’s like sowing ginger. Writers knew what they had, but were never sure of what shape it would spurt-out. Logic is compromised by the writers at several places."

Read the full Jawaani Jaaneman review here: Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F try to do their best to salvage a weak screenplay

