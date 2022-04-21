Jersey screen count & pre release analysis: Shahid Kapoor starrer to release on 2450 screens in India

Shahid Kapoor is finally set to return on the big screen with the sports drama, Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will see a wide release in India on 2400 to 2500 screens (1500+ properties). According to trade sources, the showcasing of Jersey is scattered throughout the day with more shows concentrated towards noon and evening, stepping aside from the conventional norm of having a large number of morning shows.

India aside, the movie is seeing a wide release in the international markets too with a release on nearly 900 properties. It's the widest release for a Shahid Kapoor film in the international belts. The team of Jersey has got a near equal showcasing in the multiplexes alongside KGF 2 but in the single screens, as expected, the showcasing is favouring the Yash fronted gangster drama. In an earlier article, we stated that Jersey is a mid-sized content driven film, whose fate at the box office will depend on how well it jumps from Saturday. The producers have got the film enough shows and screens to get the cash registers ringing through the weekend and now its all on the audience to accept the content and turn up in big numbers.

Speaking of box office, the start in the morning shows is expected to be on the slower side and if the public reports are positive, the business will see an upward swing by Friday evening and consolidate further with a jump each on Saturday and Sunday. Jersey is among the first mid-sized films to release since the third wave, and the performance of this sports drama, alongside the likes of Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek, will speak volumes about the future of this genre on the big screen platform.

The initial critic reviews are positive, but as we have seen in the past, the audience is the real king and it’s the on-ground report that will determine where Jersey stands. The original film was appreciated by the audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the hope is on the history to repeat itself in the Hindi belts too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for a detailed reporting on the box office run of Jersey.

