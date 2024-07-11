Indian 2 Advance Bookings: Kamal Haasan and Shankar's film sees decent bookings; Fate hinges on word of mouth

Indian 2 started pre-sales in India on Monday but it was only yesterday the full-fledge advance began. The initial advances for the film can be termed decent. At the time of writing, the film has pre-sales of Rs. 7 crore for its first day, while the overall weekend sales are around Rs. 11 crore.

Indian 2's Advance Bookings Are Decent But They Should Have Been A Lot Better

Indian 2 hasn't matched the initial rush in advance bookings seen with Vikram, or Jailer last year. In Tamil Nadu, pre-sales are less than half of what Vikram had at the same time. This is kind of disappointing given the huge potential the film had. Indian 2 is the sequel to Indian (1996), which is one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Tamil cinema. The original film grossed Rs. 58 crore in India and nearly Rs. 65 crore worldwide, which in the current market is equivalent to Rs. 1000 crore plus.

Indian 2 Is A Costly Film; It Will Heavily Rely Upon Audience Reception

The film also has huge costs involved, which needed a big initial. However, now the success of the film hinges on the audience reception as the initial doesn’t seem like will be as big as required. This situation is reminiscent of Shankar's 2.0, another sequel to a mega-blockbuster, which had a weak initial. 2.0 eventually ended up with what could be said as decent to good numbers thanks to the better performance of the Hindi dubbed version, which won’t be easy for Indian 2.

Advertisement

Indian 2's Advance Bookings Are Better Internationally But Potential Is To Do Much Higher

Internationally, things look relatively better with nearly USD 1.50 million in sales for the first day (including previews) but again there was potential to do better.

Watch the Indian 2 Trailer

About Indian And Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to Indian which released in the year 1996. Indian was an all time blockbuster and changed the cinema landscape in India, forever. More than box office, it is hoped that the movie is able to take the legacy of Indian, forward. If that happens, Indian 3 will benefit hugely from it.

Indian 2 On July 12th In Theatres

Indian 2 releases at a theatre near you on 12th July, 2024. The advance bookings for the film are now open. Go book your tickets now.

ALSO READ: Box Office Throwback: Revisiting Kamal Haasan and Shankar's All Time Blockbuster 1996 release, INDIAN