Kantara (Hindi) emerges as a 'sleeper-hit' with higher box office takings in second week than first

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is not just a movie anymore. It is a movement now, with a box office trend that very few films in recent years, have been fortunate enough to witness and experience. The film, as per producers Hombale, has become the most watched film in the state of Karnataka And that's not all as the film is trending phenomenally in its dubbed versions. It is already among the top 5 highest grossing dubbed films in Telugu states and as for the Hindi dub, the second week numbers comfortably edge past the first week numbers and this is despite stiff competition from new releases like Ram Setu, Thank God, Black Adam and others. The numbers are coming in higher than the first day and the trend is expected to continue for atleast another week if not more.



Kantara (Hindi) added Rs. 2.35 cr nett on its second Thursday, to take its overall total to Rs. 29.85 crore in 2 weeks. The film is recording higher numbers than its first day and it can be expected that it'll see a strong trend over the third weekend too, as it gets more performing screens. To put things into perspective, the Hindi opening of Kantara was around 30 percent of Doctor G, a film it locked horns with in Hindi, and the lifetime total may well be more than double of what Doctor G went on to do in its full run. There will be a few Hindi films releasing over the next few weeks, but the genre and treatment of the film makes it very exclusive for it to be affected by the new releases, and we can expect it to retain performing screens especially in the high-end plexes. The numbers have had major contributions from Maharashtra, which is very receptive to acclaimed dubbed content from the south.