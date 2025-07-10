Highest Grossing DC Movies In India; Joker occupies top spot; Can Superman claim number one position?
With Rs 84 crore gross, Joker is the highest grossing DC movie in India. Superman is set to take a strong start. Can it become DC's highest grossing movie in India?
DC films have thrilled Indian audiences with iconic heroes and epic stories for many years. Superman (2025) is poised for a solid Rs 10 - 10.50 crore gross opening in India. It is pegged to smash USD 225 million for its opening weekend worldwide. The early reception for Superman is positive and if all goes well, it could top the list of DC’s highest-grossing films in India. Here are the top 12 DC movies by their India gross collections.
The Highest Grossing DC Movies In India Are As Under
|Rank
|Movie
|India Gross Collections
|1
|Joker
|Rs 84 crore
|2
|Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice
|Rs 73 crore
|3
|Aquaman
|Rs 72 crore
|4
|Black Adam
|Rs 58 crore
|5
|The Dark Knight Rises
|Rs 56 crore
|6
|The Batman
|Rs 50 crore
|7
|Justice League
|Rs 42 crore
|8
|Man Of Steel
|Rs 39 crore
|9
|The Flash
|Rs 37 crore
|10
|Aquaman (3D)
|Rs 31 crore
|11
|Shazam!
|Rs 27 crore
|12
|The Dark Knight
|Rs 19 crore
Why Superman (2025) Could Claim the Top Spot
James Gunn's Superman is generating solid buzz. This reboot film promises a fresh and bold take on the iconic hero. If public reviews are positive, word-of-mouth could make Superman an uncontainable force in India. Fans are eager for a Superman story that balances hope, action, and relatability. This is something that James Gunn is known for delivering. A strong opening, paired with great reviews, could push it past Joker’s Rs 84 crore, potentially crossing Rs 100 crore. That would be a first for DC in India.
DC Films Have Been Performing Poorly In India; Black Adam Is The Biggest Anomaly With Pretty Good India Collections
Going by the list, the collections of DC films have been going down by the year. Superman can really change the fortune of DC films for the better. The biggest anomaly in the list is Black Adam. While the movie was a global underperformer, it did well in India. A good reason for it is the presence of Dwayne Johnson. If not for him, the film would have not done half as much as what it did.
Superman In Theatres
Superman hits theatres on 4th July. Tickets for the movie can be booked now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates like these.
