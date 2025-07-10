Highest Grossing DC Movies In India; Joker occupies top spot; Can Superman claim number one position?

DC films have thrilled Indian audiences with iconic heroes and epic stories for many years. Superman (2025) is poised for a solid Rs 10 - 10.50 crore gross opening in India. It is pegged to smash USD 225 million for its opening weekend worldwide. The early reception for Superman is positive and if all goes well, it could top the list of DC’s highest-grossing films in India. Here are the top 12 DC movies by their India gross collections.

The Highest Grossing DC Movies In India Are As Under

Rank Movie India Gross Collections 1 Joker Rs 84 crore 2 Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice Rs 73 crore 3 Aquaman Rs 72 crore 4 Black Adam Rs 58 crore 5 The Dark Knight Rises Rs 56 crore 6 The Batman Rs 50 crore 7 Justice League Rs 42 crore 8 Man Of Steel Rs 39 crore 9 The Flash Rs 37 crore 10 Aquaman (3D) Rs 31 crore 11 Shazam! Rs 27 crore 12 The Dark Knight Rs 19 crore

Why Superman (2025) Could Claim the Top Spot

James Gunn's Superman is generating solid buzz. This reboot film promises a fresh and bold take on the iconic hero. If public reviews are positive, word-of-mouth could make Superman an uncontainable force in India. Fans are eager for a Superman story that balances hope, action, and relatability. This is something that James Gunn is known for delivering. A strong opening, paired with great reviews, could push it past Joker’s Rs 84 crore, potentially crossing Rs 100 crore. That would be a first for DC in India.

DC Films Have Been Performing Poorly In India; Black Adam Is The Biggest Anomaly With Pretty Good India Collections

Going by the list, the collections of DC films have been going down by the year. Superman can really change the fortune of DC films for the better. The biggest anomaly in the list is Black Adam. While the movie was a global underperformer, it did well in India. A good reason for it is the presence of Dwayne Johnson. If not for him, the film would have not done half as much as what it did.

Superman In Theatres

Superman hits theatres on 4th July. Tickets for the movie can be booked now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates like these.

