Throwback: Jaden Smith Criticized the Education System, Claiming That Dropping Out Would Create a 'More Intelligent Society'

Both Will Smith and his wife Jada are known to be unfiltered about their opinions during the interviews, but it appears that this quality has also been imbibed by their children, more specifically their son Jaden. He has been practicing candidness while giving interviews or when it comes to his social media presence since he was a teenager.

Back in 2013, when he was 15, Jaden expressed his opinion about schools, which pointed towards him not liking the institution. He talked about this on X (formerly known as Twitter) and called out the education system during that time online, per US Weekly.

On the aforementioned platform’s handle, the singer and actor wrote, “People Use To Ask Me What Do You Wanna Be When You Get Older And I Would Say What A Stupid Question The Real Question Is What Am I Right Now.”

The Icon vocalist added that all the rules in the world were created by someone less smart than you. He urged people to make their own rules.

According to the report, The Karate Kid star further shared, “School Is The Tool To Brainwash The Youth. Education Is Rebellion. If Newborn Babies Could Speak They Would Be The Most Intelligent Beings On Planet Earth.”

Jaden expressed that if people would drop out of school, “We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society." He then encouraged people to get off of their phones and do what they actually want to do.

Advertisement

Since a very young age, Jaden has been in the limelight. This has also resulted in him being scrutinized by the public. Many people have questioned his choices, whether that be his dressing sense, opinions, or any other thing.

During his recent interview with Complex, he was asked why it was essential for him to be weird. He responded by confessing that there have been periods in his life when he was desperate for people to think that he was “normal,” but he ended up feeling not understood. This seemingly resulted in him preferring to be weird.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Oprah Winfrey Wanted Dr Phil to Apologize to Britney Spears for Visiting Her in Hospital During a Mental Health Crisis Without Consent