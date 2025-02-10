Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3: When and Where You Can Stream Finale of the Karate Kid Spin-Off

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai is concluding after six successful seasons! So far, the first and second parts of the final season have been released on the streaming platform, increasing hype for the third and final part.

Good news for those who’ve been waiting for the release of part 3 with bated breaths as it will be released in a few days, on February 13 on Netflix at 12:01 am PT.

Spoilers ahead of Cobra Kai season 6! Thus far, the Karate Kid spin-off series centered on the events of the Sekai Taikai, the karate world championship where Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and Chozen Toguchi take their students to compete against some of the best Karate fighters.

However, the acclaimed international tournament turned dark after Kwon’s shocking death in the second part of season 6. Fans who have been left with this cliffhanger for months will finally have their answers.

Another unique aspect of the final season was the coming together of Jonny (William Zabk) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio). They put their animosity behind them and teamed up to fight a major battle looming over them.

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat,” says the season’s official synopsis.

Netflix announced in early 2024 that the final season would be split into three parts, with the third and final part released in February 2025. By choosing this format, the writers and creators of Cobra Kai wanted to increase runtime and convey a bigger storyline with 15 long-form episodes.

Moreover, this season includes many callbacks to the Karate Kid film franchise, which originated in this fictional universe. Daniel visiting his former mentor Mr. Miyagi’s grave and a shot comparing old and new footage of the same characters are some of the evident references to the aforementioned franchise.