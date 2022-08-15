Karthikeya 2 first weekend box office collection; Third Hit for Tollywood in two weeks

Karthikeya 2 had an excellent opening weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 12.75 crores approx. The sequel to the 2014 hit was in production for years and finally saw the light of day with an unconventional Saturday release with a limited release but the film opened to bumper occupancies, collecting Rs. 6.10 crores approx on Saturday and then managed to grow on that on Sunday. A second-day growth is a rarity in South India and t oday being the holiday for Independence day shall see another growth in business. The screenings of the film are being increased, especially for the Hindi version which saw collections growing manifold on Sunday with an increase in showing.

The box office collections of Karthikeya 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Saturday - Rs. 6.10 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.65 crores

Total - Rs. 12.75 crores

Karthikeya 2 is the third back-to-back HIT for the Telugu film industry in a span of two weeks after a dreadful two months period of June and July. The film has fetched Rs. 14 crores approx for its theatrical rights in Telugu states, of which nearly Rs. 7 crores is recovered already. The film shall earn Rs. 10.50 crores share in three days and by Thursday it should hit the black.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Karthikeya 2 in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 4.15 crores (Rs. 2.30 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

Andhra - Rs. 5.45 crores (Rs. 3.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 11 crores (Rs. 6.80 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 70 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 30 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 75 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakhs share)