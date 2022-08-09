Highest grossing Hollywood films in India; Thor: Love and Thunder Tenth

Thor: Love and Thunder has almost exhausted its run at the Indian box office, grossing over Rs. 50 lakhs in its fifth weekend. The latest MCU offering has grossed Rs. 128.20 crores ($16.15 million) during its thirty-two days run so far, making it the tenth highest grossing film from Hollywood in India. It is also the fifth Marvel film to be in the top ten grosser, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse which was released earlier in May this year.

The previous Thor movie, the 2017 release Ragnarok, had collected Rs. 77.60 crores in India and was the thirteenth-highest grosser from Hollywood at the time of its release. Love and Thunder surged over Ragnarok by 65 per cent, which is akin to the growth of the Marvel brand in India in the last few years. The final standings could have been better, especially with the start film got but the word of mouth was pretty unremarkable and the legs of the film weren’t all that impressive.

The top ten highest-grossing Hollywood movies at the Indian box office are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 442.30 crores Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 296.50 crores Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 261.90 crores The Jungle Book - Rs. 259.30 crores The Lion King - Rs. 184.70 crores Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 161 crores Avatar - Rs. 138.95 crores Furious 7 - Rs. 137.40 crores Jurassic World - Rs. 128.80 crores Thor: Love and Thunder - Rs. 128.20 crores (32 days)

The list of top grossers is very top heavy, as you have a near Rs. 450 crores movie at the top and near Rs. 300 crores as runner-up, but the tenth position is just over Rs. 100 crores. A huge growth has come in the top position over the last seven years, going from Rs. 139 crores to nearly Rs. 450 crores, but other than Marvel and Disney the business has sort of remained stagnant, in fact even declined in some cases.