Khel Khel Mein Final Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar fronted ensemble sells a low 28000 tickets in top chains; Heads for a poor start on lucrative Independence Day

Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal among others recorded low advance bookings as it could only manage to sell 28000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for its opening day that coincides with the Independence Day holiday. Based on the advance bookings, Khel Khel Mein looks to be the second most preferred movie option for Hindi movie audiences, behind Stree 2, which is all ready to take a bumper start.

Khel Khel Mein Sells Only 28000 Tickets In Top Chains For Independence Day Holiday; Relies On Solid Walk-Ups

Khel Khel Mein has sold a few thousand more tickets than Vedaa in advance bookings but one can't say for certain if the former will be the second most preferred movie option or not as there are chances that Vedaa will have relatively better spot bookings. Regardless, comparing advances of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa won't change the fact that both movies are observing lack of interest among cinegoers this Independence Day. If not for the holiday, the advance ticket sales would have been sub-20000, indicating an under Rs 5 crore nett start.

Akshay Kumar Looks To Make A Big Comeback With Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar has been going through a rough phase since Sooryavanshi, with the exception of OMG 2, in which he had an extended cameo. Going by the lack of urgency for the movie, low advances and fractured release due to major clash, things seem gloomy for the film. However, a good word of mouth, coupled with no major Hindi releases this month can help it have a leggie run.

Watch the Khel Khel Mein Trailer:

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is the story of 7 friends who play a quirky game of putting their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for an entire night, night before the grand wedding that they have come together to attend. Little do they know that a seemingly harmless game will turn into something that will mess up their lives in more ways than they could have ever thought. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and others.

Khel Khel Mein From 15th August, 2024

Khel Khel Mein plays in theatres from 15th August, 2024. The movie's tickets can be purchased from the box office or booked from online ticketing means. Have you booked your tickets for Khel Khel Mein, yet? What are your expectations from it?

