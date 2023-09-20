Decoding the economics of OMG 2: Akshay Kumar starrer budget, recovery, verdict & lifetime box office

With the release of OMG 2 on August 11, Akshay Kumar delivered the 17th Rs 100 crore film of his career and also the 33rd clean hit of his illustrious career spanning over 3 decades, which is the highest for an actor in the modern times. Through the 5-week run at the box office, the Amit Rai directorial has collected Rs 140 crore at the Indian Box Office, emerging a super hit venture for all the stakeholders. OMG 2, which also featured Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead, managed to overpower all the obstacles – be it the censorship issues or the clash with Gadar 2 – and proved to be a money spinner at the box office.

OMG 2 scores Rs 205 crore in its lifetime at worldwide box office

Talking of the budget, the cost of production for OMG 2 is around Rs 50 crore and taking into account another Rs 15 crore spent by the makers for print and publicity the overall cost of the social dramedy stands at Rs 65 crore. This doesn’t include Akshay Kumar fees as the actor has worked free of cost in the capacity of a part producer, taking a majority share in profit. The film was released by Viacom 18 in partnership with PVR Pictures as the distributor on commission model of 8 percent.

OMG 2 collected Rs 140 crore nett at the box office in India, which has resulted in a share of Rs 62 crore. In the overseas market, the film raked in $4.5 million (INR 37.50 crore), again performing better than the general expectations. The overseas share for OMG 2 stands in the vicinity of Rs 15 crore, taking the global theatrical share to Rs 77 crore. The worldwide gross total for OMG 2 stands in the vicinity of Rs 205 crore. The film has also seen a growth of approximately 75 percent over the first part, maintaining the super-hit track record of the franchise.

Being a studio with own satellite and digital network at play, the non-theatrical rights for OMG 2 would work on valuation model in-house. According to estimates, the digital rights of OMG 2 have been valued around the Rs 65 crore mark, whereas the satellite rights fetched Rs 35 crore. The music of OMG 2 has been sold to Zee Music for a sum of Rs 10 crore. The overall non-theatrical recovery of OMG 2 will fall in the vicinity of Rs 110 crore, which is an extraordinary amount for a mid-budget film. The values for satellite, and digital for a film budgeted at merely Rs 50 crore, have come primarily due to the presence of Akshay Kumar.

Producers make a profit of Rs 122 crore on OMG 2

As against a total cost of Rs 65 crore, the revenue for the producers – Aruna Bhatia (Akshay Kumar), Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Vipul Shah along with Viacom 18 - is around Rs 187 crore leading to a nett profit of Rs 122 crore. Major chunk of profits will be taken by Akshay Kumar as his acting fees, and industry estimates suggest that the Khiladi has made approx. Rs 72 crore from OMG 2. From the Rs 50 crore pending, the part distributor, PVRInox, will get their commission of about Rs 2.5 crore, and the rest will be divided by Viacom and the individual producers at a pre-decided number.

Advertisement

After omitting the value of Akshay Kumar’s acting fees and distribution commission, the ROI for the producers on OMG 2 will fall in the vicinity of 76 percent whereas absolute profit ROI falls at 187 percent. It’s a true-blue super-hit with strong profits for all the stakeholders. It also marked the return of Akshay Kumar in his form of delivering hit films in the content space and the hope will now be on the momentum to continue.

Here's decoding the economics of OMG 2

Cost of Production Rs 50 crore Print & Publicity Rs 15 crore Total Cost (A) Rs 65 crore Non-Theatrical Rs 110 crore India Theatrical Share Rs 62 crore Overseas Theatrical Share Rs 15 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 187 crore Akshay Kumar's share (Approx.) Rs 72 crore Total Profit Rs 50 crore ROI 76 Percent Verdict Super Hit

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more number crunching analysis on feature films!

ALSO READ: Decoding the economics of Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer budget, recovery, & lifetime Box Office