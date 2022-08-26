Liger first day box office collection; Vijay Deverakonda starrer has a big opening but...

The highly anticipated Telugu sports action film led by Vijay Devarkonda, Liger had a decent opening day at the box office, but the atrocious word of mouth that film had means it won’t be going anywhere. The impact of word of mouth was evident during the day itself, what looked like a very good opening day in the morning, ended up being just about decent as matinees and evening shows showed drop and night shows couldn’t grow much.

The film collected Rs. 19 crores approx on Thursday, earning nearly Rs. 11 crores at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 14.50 crores came from Telugu states. The Hindi version of the film had only previews, which yielded Rs. 1.40 crores approx, with a full-day release slated for today. The opening day numbers are of course career best for Vijay, but the costs involved are also very high and numbers just don't sit well with those. The Indian theatrical rights fetched nearly Rs. 70 crores, with a recovery of just over Rs. 10 crores on opening day and catastrophic word of mouth, the investors are bound to face huge losses.

Liger performed best in urban centres of the Telugu states, where Vijay Deverakonda has developed good clout for himself. Hyderabad city collected over Rs. 4 crores on opening day, which is a very big number, could have even breached Rs. 5 crores way the film started in the morning. Thanks to the huge numbers in Hyderabad, Nizam made almost half of the Telugu state opening day gross, which generally is closer to 35-40%.

The opening day territorial breakdown for Liger is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 3.80 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.80 crores (Rs. 1.30 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 5.70 crores (Rs. 3.85 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 14.50 crores (Rs. 8.95 crores share

Karnataka - Rs. 1.50 crores (Rs. 70 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 40 lakhs share)

Kerala - Rs. 25 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 75 lakhs share)