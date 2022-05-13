Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata opening day box office; Non RRR record in Nizam

Superstar Mahesh Babu led Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed nearly Rs. 40 crores on its opening day in India on Thursday. The film performed best in the bigger urban centres across Telugu states which are strong zones for Mahesh, the smaller centres were not that strong. Hyderabad being a huge centre in Nizam territory, put massive numbers for the territory, taking the Non-RRR opening day record overtaking Bheemla Nayak. On the other hand, in Andhra Pradesh, the movie was just slightly ahead of Acharya which had an ordinary start at end of last month.

The film grossed nearly Rs. 10 crores in Hyderabad city, which is well ahead of any other film not named RRR. The numbers are of course huge but occupancies weren’t as good as what we are used to seeing in Hyderabad city, a reason being recently hiked ticket prices cutting footfalls. Though that's another matter that record also probably came due to high ticket prices.

The first day numbers are quite fair but the problem is the reports which are on the mixed side. Often big Telugu openers crash heavily after opening day if reports are not on their side and that is something that can happen with SVP as the second-day pre-sales were quite dismal, even in centres like Hyderabad where it had a record-breaking start.

The territorial breakdown for the opening day of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 14.75 crores (Rs. 8.90 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4.75 crores (Rs. 4.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 15.50 crores (Rs. 15.60 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 35 crores (Rs. 29 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 1.60 crores share)

North India - Rs. 85 lakhs (Rs. 35 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 90 lakhs (Rs. 33 lakh share)