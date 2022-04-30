Box Office: Chiranjeevi's Acharya has an Ordinary opening day in India

The performance of the film was slightly better in major cities of Andhra Pradesh, while Nizam and smaller centres of Andhra Pradesh remained a poor show. The hyperinflation of ticket prices in the last few months in Nizam territory also probably kept the audience away.

This was seen coming though as the film struggled to get the buzz going with average trailers and marketing promos. The pre-sales were pretty ordinary and there was hope that walk-ins may keep the film afloat, especially if reports are better, but none of that was to be. The last two Chiranjeevi movies, since his comeback in 2017, did record-breaking business, both taking the non-Baahubali share in the Telugu states . As a result of that, the costs involved in this film from distribution are very high and now staring at huge losses.