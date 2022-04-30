Box Office: Chiranjeevi's Acharya has an Ordinary opening day in India
Chiranjeevi led Acharya had an ordinary start at the box office yesterday, as it grossed just under Rs. 35 crores for its opening day in India. Even though Rs. 30 crores plus a day is a big number but the way business work for the Telugu films, you just can’t miss on opening day. Adding to the film’s misery, audience reports are pretty mediocre and the film is staring at big drops on the second day itself.
The performance of the film was slightly better in major cities of Andhra Pradesh, while Nizam and smaller centres of Andhra Pradesh remained a poor show. The hyperinflation of ticket prices in the last few months in Nizam territory also probably kept the audience away. This was seen coming though as the film struggled to get the buzz going with average trailers and marketing promos. The pre-sales were pretty ordinary and there was hope that walk-ins may keep the film afloat, especially if reports are better, but none of that was to be. The last two Chiranjeevi movies, since his comeback in 2017, did record-breaking business, both taking the non-Baahubali share in the Telugu states. As a result of that, the costs involved in this film from distribution are very high and now staring at huge losses.
The territorial breakdown for the opening day of Acharya is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 11 crores (Rs. 6.80 crores share)
Ceeded - Rs. 4.25 crores (Rs. 4.40 crores share)
Andhra - Rs. 15.75 crore (Rs. 15.30 crores share)
AP/TS - Rs. 31 crores (Rs. 26.50 crores share)
Karnataka - Rs. 2.40 crores (Rs. 1.20 crores share)
North India - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)
Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 45 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakh share)
India - Rs. 34.25 crores (Rs. 28 crores share)
Credits: Pinkvilla
