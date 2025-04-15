Box Office: As Good Bad Ugly performs successfully in theaters, let's revisit Ajith Kumar's last 3 major hits

When a film becomes a blockbuster, it’s natural for the team to celebrate the high. But not when the lead star is Ajith Kumar. The actor, known for his humility and grounded nature, gave a response that’s now going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Advertisement

After the sensational success of Good Bad Ugly, director Adhik Ravichandran was on cloud nine. As part of the celebrations, he caught a show of the film with fans in the theater and was overwhelmed by the response. Overcome with emotion, Adhik called up Ajith Kumar to share the joy and thank him. But Ajith's reply was nothing short of inspirational. The actor simply said, “The film is a blockbuster now and just forget it. Don’t take the victory to your head or the failure to your home. Just leave it and work on your next.”

That single line reflects Ajith’s calm attitude and his balanced approach to fame and failure. No wonder fans are flooding social media with praise, calling it yet another reason to admire their star beyond the screen. His ability to stay detached from both praise and criticism is a quality that truly sets him apart.



Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly, which was released on April 10, has been a massive hit right from Day 1. The film opened with Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu and went on to collect Rs 100.5 crore gross in just five days. It has already become Ajith’s third Rs 100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu and is being hailed as a career-defining film for the star.

With a tentative worldwide total standing at Rs 173 crore gross, Good Bad Ugly is showing no signs of slowing down. As fans wait eagerly for the next update, Ajith’s response to the director is being shared widely as a lesson in humility and focus.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly 5 Days Worldwide Gross Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's crime-masala-entertainer collects excellent Rs 173 crore