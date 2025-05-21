Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 5 India: Tom Cruise starrer shows limited momentum, nets Rs 5.5 crore

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the much-anticipated final chapter of the high-octane action franchise starring Tom Cruise, is experiencing an underwhelming performance at the Indian box office. Despite having no major local competition, the film has failed to build momentum, showing a day-wise decline in collections after a strong weekend.

On Day 5 (today), the film netted approximately Rs 5.5 crore, bringing its five-day India total to an estimated Rs 47.5 crore. Here’s a look at the day-wise breakdown of The Final Reckoning’s India box office performance so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Ra 15.5 crore Day 2 Rsa 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 5 crore Day 5 Rs 5.5 crore Total Rs 47.5 crore

The film had a promising start over its opening weekend, grossing over Rs 31 crore across Saturday and Sunday. However, weekday figures have witnessed a sharp decline, raising concerns about the film’s long-term prospects in India. Though not disastrous, the trend falls short of expectations for a franchise with such brand recognition and star power.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning, as mentioned above, marks the final installment in the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise reprises his iconic role as Ethan Hunt, joined by returning cast members Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny, with new faces including Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, and Nick Offerman.

The film underwent a long production journey, with shooting beginning in March 2022 and concluding in late 2024 after delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Initially titled Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film was renamed in 2024 to The Final Reckoning.

With an estimated budget of USD 300-400 million, the film ranks among the most expensive movies ever made. It had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, and was screened out of competition at Cannes on May 14. The U.S. release is set for May 23.

While The Final Reckoning has received generally positive reviews for its action sequences, the lukewarm response in India suggests that even blockbuster franchises now rely heavily on local buzz and word of mouth to sustain box office momentum. Maybe once audiences in the States approve the venture over the Memorial Day weekend, it will help push the Indian masses to cinemas. We’ll have to wait and see if the movie, if at all, breaches the Rs 100 crore mark in the country like its 2023 predecessor.

