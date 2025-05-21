Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 7 India: Horror thriller nets Rs 2.60 crore to cross Rs 30 crore mark within a week

Final Destination: Bloodlines is proving to be a good performer at the Indian box office, holding firm well into a week despite partial competition from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. On Day 7 (today, Wednesday), the supernatural horror thriller is estimated to have netted Rs 2.60 crore, bringing its total collection in the country to Rs 30 crore.

Here’s a look at the film’s day-wise India net collections:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 4.25 crore Day 2 Rs 5 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.60 crore Total Rs 30 crore

Despite having limited screen presence in India due to its clash with Mission: Impossible 8, Bloodlines has carved out solid viewership, benefiting from strong word of mouth and positive critical response. For a niche horror franchise, the performance is especially notable.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the long-running horror series and the first new entry since 2011. Written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the story centers on a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits the ability to foresee death from her grandmother. As the premonition shows, death will next be chasing her family, so she must race against time to change their fate.

The ensemble cast is rounded out by Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the iconic Tony Todd in his final screen appearance since his passing in November 2024.

Originally slated for a streaming release, the film was eventually given a theatrical treatment by Warner Bros. It released stateside on May 16 and has since become the best opener for the franchise. Critical appreciation includes praise for its psychological depth, creative death sequences, and more. So far, Bloodlines has grossed USD 110.8 million globally.

With substantial global numbers and steady domestic performance, Final Destination: Bloodlines is well on its way to becoming a superhit, defying expectations and proving there’s never a dull moment for a well-crafted horror at the box office.

