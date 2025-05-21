Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao’s film sells decent 5000 tickets in top chains with 1 day to release

After a legal controversy, Bhool Chuk Maaf is back on track for its theatrical release. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the science fiction romantic comedy is slated to be released on May 23, 2025. The advance bookings of the upcoming film has begun and Pinkvilla is here to provide its update.

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf will soon become a part of the box office competition. With one day to go for its release, the time loop romantic comedy has sold 5,000 advance tickets in top national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

Based on pre-sales trends, Bhool Chuk Maaf will have a decent start at the box office. As per estimates, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is expected to open in the range of Rs 4-5 crore. It will be competing with Kesari Veer, Kapkapiii, Raid 2, Kesari 2, Mission: Impossible 8, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Although, this does not seem like a great start for Maddock Films, which last backed Chhaava, an all-time blockbuster, it isn't as bad as one would have thought. For those unaware, the Vicky Kaushal starrer had a strong opening of Rs 31 crore during its release earlier this year. A day before its release, the historical drama sold 1.28 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day alone.

The box office performance of Bhool Chuk Maaf will be impacted, especially due to the legal row. The makers had cancelled its theatrical release, citing recent events earlier this month, and decided to opt for its direct OTT premiere. Soon, a leading national chain filed a case against Maddock Films for skipping release in cinemas. After the court's decision, both parties mutually agreed to its two-week theatrical window.

Most of the prospective audience will wait for its release on Amazon Prime Video. Despite the team resuming its promotions, the hype of Dinesh Vijan's production isn't as high as it was when the trailer promo first released. Moreover, it is clashing with two films, Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii, at the box office.

Are you planning to watch Bhool Chuk Maaf in theaters?

