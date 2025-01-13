Mufasa vs Sonic 3 Global Box Office Update: The Lion King prequel zooms past USD 500 million; The Hedgehog movie approaches USD 400 million

Mufasa and Sonic 3, two of the most anticipated franchise releases of recent times, have both been thriving at the global box office. As of writing this article, the former film has emerged as the frontrunner, surpassing the USD 500 million mark in global earnings compared to the USD 340 million achieved by Sonic 3.

It’s, however, worth noting that the Lion King prequel released on Christmas weekend, days ahead of Sonic 3. This allowed it to capitalize on the lucrative Christmas and New Year holiday season crowd. Meanwhile, Sonic 3 hit theaters earlier this month, a less favorable time as the holiday buzz fades and audiences return to their routines

Despite this timing, Sonic 3 has proven to be a strong contender. In fact, it has become the most successful installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, surpassing the global revenues of both its predecessors.

With its current earnings at USD 340 million, it may fall short of Mufasa's USD 540 million, but Sonic 3 was produced on a budget 40% lower than the Disney film, making it a more profitable venture overall.

The success of Sonic 3 has only fueled excitement for Sonic 4, which Paramount Pictures is eyeing for a spring 2027 release.

In addition to entertaining fans with their screen presentations, both Mufasa and Sonic 3 kept animated movie aficionados intrigued with their box office performance claims. The makers of Mufasa announced their offering had topped the North American charts in its first few weeks. When Sonic 3 debuted in theaters, however, it also claimed to have topped the weekend USA charts, leaving fans a bit confused and amused by the box office rivalry.

Sonic 3 features a star-studded voice cast, including Keanu Reeves, Ben Schwartz, and Jim Carrey. Meanwhile, Mufasa boasts a stellar lineup of voice actors, including Aaron Pierre and the mother-daughter duo Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter.