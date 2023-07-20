Oppenheimer India Box Office Preview: Christopher Nolan directorial runtime, screen count, and opening day

One of the most celebrated directors of world cinema, Christopher Nolan is back with Oppenheimer. The film is a biopic of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who played a pivotal role in developing the first nuclear weapons in the world. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 21 and has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification. Globally, the film has got an R-Rating, but that’s not the case in India due to the self-censoring of the nudity. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey JR, the run time of Oppenheimer in India is 3 hours and 2 minutes (182 minutes) as compared to 3 hours and 10 minutes all across the globe.

Oppenheimer to release on 1250 screens in India

The Christopher Nolan film is releasing on 1250 plus screens in India, with showcasing targeted primarily in the national multiplex chains. With every passing hour, the count is increasing, the final could touch 1500 screens by Thursday night. Due to phenomenal demand in the advance bookings, the national chains in metros have announced round-the-clock showcasing for Oppenheimer and the tickets are selling like hot cupcakes.

The advances opened 2 weeks back and ever since then, Oppenheimer has been the talk of the town. As of Wednesday night, Oppenheimer has sold approximately 1,50,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – and is headed towards closing in the North of 2,00,000 tickets in India. The film has proved to be one of the biggest surprises of the year and this has got a lot to do with brand Christopher Nolan. The film has sold tickets worth Rs 5.20 crore in the three chains for the opening day alone. As far as the weekend is concerned, the Christopher Nolan directorial has sold over 3.25 lakh tickets amounting to an advance of approximately Rs 12 crore nett.

It takes some solid goodwill for any filmmaker to clock this sort of advance for a biopic on theoretical physicist set in the times of World War. The loyal Nolan audience drove the sales initially, but it took no time for the film to become an unmissable event for the cine-going audiences in India due to the unprecedented sales. Oppenheimer is selling tickets all across the board – from metros to the smaller cities – and it’s a phenomenon never seen for a non-event film. In-fact, India might be one of the few markets in the world where Oppenheimer is faring better than Barbie at the ticket counter.

Oppenheimer is targetting an excellent opening in India

While the advances indicate a start in the North of Rs 20 crore in India, the film is seeing a release on limited screens, which means an opening in the range of Rs 12 to 15 crore nett. The limited release aside, a film like Oppenheimer will always be high on advances and low on spots, as the sales are driven by the cult following of director Christopher Nolan. Nonetheless, the film is headed towards an excellent opening given the genre and release size. The good news also rests in the fact that the booking is evenly distributed through the weekend, which means that a big opening weekend is on the cards for this epic based in World War times. The film will be headed to emerge as the biggest film of Nolan in India by topping his previous best, Dark Knight Rises (Rs 55 crore).

Advertisement

All said and done, its going to be a bright weekend for the exhibitors in India with domination from Oppenheimer, Barbie and Mission Impossible 7. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.ab

ALSO READ: Barbie India Box Office Preview: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer runtime, screen count, and opening day