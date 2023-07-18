Barbie India Box Office Preview: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer runtime, screen count, and opening day

The much-awaited fantasy-based romantic comedy, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is all set for its theatrical release on July 21. The film has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run-time of 1 hour 54 minutes (114 minutes) and the team has targeted a release focused on the national chains in the cities. The film is facing a clash with Oppenheimer due to which the English film-watching audience will be split through the weekend.

Barbie to release on 750 screens in India

According to early trends, Barbie is looking to release on 700 to 800 screens in India. The limited runtime will push the film to fetch more than usual shows per screen and give it enough capacity to score a very good opening. The advances opened over the weekend and the movement in sales has surprised the entire trade. As of Tuesday at 3 pm, Barbie has sold approximately 36,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone and is headed to close in the vicinity of 65,000 to 75,000 tickets. The weekend sales for Barbie is around 80,000 with 2 days still to go in advance front.

The advances are higher than several tentpole Bollywood films too, but the difference would be in the fact that the release of Barbie is concentrated primarily in the national chains and there is little that the film would do outside of multiplexes. The film will be heavy on advance and low on spots, as is the case with most of Hollywood films. On the net front, the film has already netted Rs 1.30 crore from the three chains, and the opening day business of the film is expected to be in the range of Rs 5.00 to 6.50 crore.

Barbie gears up for a very good start in India

This would be a phenomenal result for Barbie and the bookings are a result of the cult status that the character has in the Indian Market due to the song as also the merchandise segment. A solo release and wider screen size could have pushed the film even in the North of Rs 7 crore, though, there is a possibility for the exhibitors to increase the showcasing over the weekend basis demand from the audience.

The film is doing very well in the high-end multiplexes whereas the relatively smaller plexes are also slowly coming on board. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office run of Barbie in India.

ALSO READ: Barbie Advance Bookings India: Margot Robbie led film sells 17,000 tickets in national chains for opening day