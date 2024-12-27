Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer hits 1250cr in India in 3 weeks

Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 147.50 crore in its third week at the Indian box office, bringing its total gross to Rs. 1257.50 crore. The countdown starts for the all-time lifetime record with the film standing just Rs. 90 crore shy of Baahubali 2. Riding on its strong momentum and the boost from the New Year holidays, Pushpa 2 is well-positioned to rewrite box office history in the fourth week.

In the third week, Pushpa 2 benefitted from the Christmas/New Year/Winter holidays, which kept collections elevated on weekdays. Despite facing competition from multiple releases across various industries, the last day of the week, Thursday, was just 40 per cent down from the second week. In Telugu states, the hold was even better, with a mere 20 per cent drop.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 809.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 301.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 16.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 28.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 37.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 14.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 16.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 22.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Total Rs. 1257.50 cr.

Pushpa 2 also became the second highest-grossing film ever in the Telugu state in the third week, with a total gross of Rs. 318 crore now. It is the highest grosser ever in North India and is not nearly done yet, expanding its lead on the previous record. Elsewhere, in South India, Karnataka has done exceedingly well with Rs. 86 crore, the second highest ever for a non-Sandalwood film behind Baahubali 2. Tamil Nadu also put up strong numbers with Rs. 73.50 crore thus far. Kerala has underperformed with just Rs. 18 crore, when it could have easily done Rs. 50 crore here, but in the large scheme of things, it's not much of a regret.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 318.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 145.00 cr. Ceeded Rs. 51.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 121.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 86.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 73.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 18.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 762.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 1257.50 cr.

