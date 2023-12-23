Salaar Day 1 Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer blasts USD 6M Overseas for 145 Crore Worldwide Opening
The overseas gross coupled with Rs. 96 crore in India gives a worldwide opening day of Rs. 145 crore approx, making it the fourth Prabhas film to start with a Rs. 100 crore debut globally.
Salaar grossed USD 2.65 million approx on Friday at the overseas box office, which with USD 3.25 million previews rolled in, amounts to USD 5.95 million (Rs. 49 crore) opening day. From this start, the film is expected to gross USD 10 million in its opening weekend.
The majority of the overseas gross came from the United States, where it stands at USD 3.60 million through Friday, including USD 2.45 million premiere gross. This marks the third biggest start for a Telugu film, just behind RRR and Baahubali 2. The Friday hold from the premiere was quite strong, coming at more than USD 1 million. The weekend in the states can go for USD 5.50 million. The film has grossed another USD 200K in Canada, for a total of USD 3.80 million in North America. The weekend should be over USD 6 million.
In second, the Middle East grossed USD 1.15 million, including USD 425K previews, ranking third behind Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Australia and the United Kingdom also contributed AUD 420K and GBP 260K.
The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Salaar is as follows:
United States - USD 3,600,000
Canada - USD 200,000
Middle East - USD 1,150,000
Australia - USD 280,000
Singapore - USD 60,000
Rest of Asia/Pacific - USD 150,000
United Kingdom - USD 330,000
Europe - USD 170,000
Total - USD 5,950,000 / Rs. 49 crore
