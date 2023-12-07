Sam Bahadur Day 6 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer holds well; Netts Rs 3.25 crores on Wednesday

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh held well on day 6 as it collected Rs 3.25 crores nett. The numbers have dropped by just 6-7 percent from Tuesday and to note, Tuesday's collections matched Monday numbers, indicating how strong the hold is. The cumulative collection of Sam Bahadur till Wednesday stands at Rs 35.25 crores and the film is well positioned to collect around Rs 60 crores in its full run.

Sam Bahadur Holds Well As It Collects Rs 3.25 Crores Nett On Day 6 In Hindi

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is an average success at the box office. It is an acceptable result for a film that clashed with Animal, a film that is decimating the box office with every passing day. Sam Bahadur could have done better in a solo setting and probably could have also cross Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser this year, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The year for Vicky Kaushal has been a mixed bag with one super-hit (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke), one disaster (The Great Indian Family) and one average fare (Sam Bahadur). The year isn't over for him as he will again be seen in Dunki this Christmas.

Vicky Kaushal's Film Chaava Will Help Judge The Actor's Commerciality

Vicky Kaushal has a number of releases next year, the biggest being Chaava, a biopic of Chhatrapati Shambaji Maharaj. It releases in the first week of December next year, just like Sam Bahadur. The performance of Chaava at the box office will indicate what the potential of a commercial film starring him is.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores 2 Rs 8.75 crores 3 Rs 10.25 crores 4 Rs 3.50 crores 5 Rs 3.50 crores 6 Rs 3.25 crores Total Rs 35.25 crores nett in 6 days

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

