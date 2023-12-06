Sam Bahadur 1st Tuesday Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic matches Monday collections; Netts Rs 3.50 crores

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh matched its first Monday collections on first Tuesday as it collected Rs 3.50 crores and that's the best day in technical terms that the film has seen. It was essential for Sam Bahadur to hold strong and it has managed to do it, although it is at low levels. The hold over the weekdays is still above 50 percent which is always a good sign.

Sam Bahadur Matches Its First Monday Collections On First Tuesday To Nett Rs 3.50 Crores

Sam Bahadur is recording reasonable numbers given that it hasn't released solo and has infact released alongside a film that is really looking unstoppable at the box office at the moment, that is Animal. Animal doing these insane numbers has led to this credible war-drama based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw being slightly underplayed.

Sam Bahadur Looks To End Its Run Collecting Around Rs 60 Crores

Sam Bahadur looks to enter the Rs 50 crore nett club by the end of its second week. A Rs 60 crore nett is in sight too but a strong hold is very important. This number would comfortably make it an average theatrical fare. After week 3, the film will inadvertently make way for Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal has a critical role in Dunki.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores 2 Rs 8.75 crores 3 Rs 10.25 crores 4 Rs 3.50 crores 5 Rs 3.50 crores Total Rs 32 crores nett in 5 days

Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

