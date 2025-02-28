Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar's release, Lookback at the theatrical performances of Salman Khan's action movies; Dabangg, Tiger 3 and more

We have curated a list of Salman Khan's action movies and how they performed at the box office during their respective releases. Salman is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' directorial, Sikandar.

Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar, Lookback at the theatrical performances of Salman Khan
With Sikandar, Salman Khan already has his Eid gift handy for fans around the world. The recently released teaser of AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial has got our hearts pumped with excitement as we wait for Salman's comeback as a lead after two years. Ahead of Sikandar's release on Eid 2025, let's take a lookback to how his action movies have fared at the box office.

Salman Khan Boasts Of Eight Blockbusters In Action Genre; Can Sikandar Be His 9th?

As far as action movies are concerned, Salman Khan has had eight blockbusters in his illustrious career in Hindi cinema. This includes Karan Arjun, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, and Tiger Zinda Hai. This is to note that Salman's 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai is his highest grosser in the action genre so far.

Sikandar, which will feature high-octane scenes, has high expectations to do well. If it turns out to be a successful venture, Salman will reclaim his throne at the box office.

Salman Khan's Action Movies Over The Years Ft. India Box Office Collections And Verdicts

S. No Movies  India Net Collections Verdicts
1 Karan Arjun Rs 25.25 crore Super Blockbuster
2 Veergati Rs 5 crore Flop
3 Jeet Rs 16.25 crore Superhit
4 Judwaa Rs 13.25 crore Hit
5 Auzaar Rs 5.75 crore Flop
6 Bandhan Rs 12 crore Hit
7 Hello Brother Rs 10.75 crore Flop
8 Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge Rs 10.5 crore Flop
9 Garv: Pride & Honour Rs 14.5 crore Below Average
10 Wanted Rs 60.25 crore Hit
11 Veer Rs 38.25 crore Below Average
12 Dabangg Rs 141.25 crore Blockbuster
13 Ready Rs 120.75 crore Blockbuster
14 Bodyguard Rs 144.75 crore Blockbuster
15 Ek Tha Tiger Rs 186.25 crore Blockbuster
16 Dabangg 2 Rs 149.5 crore Blockbuster
17 Jai Ho Rs 109.25 crore Semi-Hit
18 Kick Rs 211.75 crore Blockbuster
19 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 339 crore Blockbuster
20 Race 3 Rs 166.25 crore Average
21 Dabangg 3 Rs 134.75 crore Flop
22 Antim: The Final Truth Rs 38 crore Flop
23 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Rs 101.50 crore Flop
24 Tiger 3 Rs 260 crore Hit

Are you excited to watch Sikandar in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

