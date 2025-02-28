Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar's release, Lookback at the theatrical performances of Salman Khan's action movies; Dabangg, Tiger 3 and more
We have curated a list of Salman Khan's action movies and how they performed at the box office during their respective releases. Salman is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' directorial, Sikandar.
With Sikandar, Salman Khan already has his Eid gift handy for fans around the world. The recently released teaser of AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial has got our hearts pumped with excitement as we wait for Salman's comeback as a lead after two years. Ahead of Sikandar's release on Eid 2025, let's take a lookback to how his action movies have fared at the box office.
Salman Khan Boasts Of Eight Blockbusters In Action Genre; Can Sikandar Be His 9th?
As far as action movies are concerned, Salman Khan has had eight blockbusters in his illustrious career in Hindi cinema. This includes Karan Arjun, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, and Tiger Zinda Hai. This is to note that Salman's 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai is his highest grosser in the action genre so far.
Sikandar, which will feature high-octane scenes, has high expectations to do well. If it turns out to be a successful venture, Salman will reclaim his throne at the box office.
Salman Khan's Action Movies Over The Years Ft. India Box Office Collections And Verdicts
|S. No
|Movies
|India Net Collections
|Verdicts
|1
|Karan Arjun
|Rs 25.25 crore
|Super Blockbuster
|2
|Veergati
|Rs 5 crore
|Flop
|3
|Jeet
|Rs 16.25 crore
|Superhit
|4
|Judwaa
|Rs 13.25 crore
|Hit
|5
|Auzaar
|Rs 5.75 crore
|Flop
|6
|Bandhan
|Rs 12 crore
|Hit
|7
|Hello Brother
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Flop
|8
|Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
|Rs 10.5 crore
|Flop
|9
|Garv: Pride & Honour
|Rs 14.5 crore
|Below Average
|10
|Wanted
|Rs 60.25 crore
|Hit
|11
|Veer
|Rs 38.25 crore
|Below Average
|12
|Dabangg
|Rs 141.25 crore
|Blockbuster
|13
|Ready
|Rs 120.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|14
|Bodyguard
|Rs 144.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|15
|Ek Tha Tiger
|Rs 186.25 crore
|Blockbuster
|16
|Dabangg 2
|Rs 149.5 crore
|Blockbuster
|17
|Jai Ho
|Rs 109.25 crore
|Semi-Hit
|18
|Kick
|Rs 211.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|19
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 339 crore
|Blockbuster
|20
|Race 3
|Rs 166.25 crore
|Average
|21
|Dabangg 3
|Rs 134.75 crore
|Flop
|22
|Antim: The Final Truth
|Rs 38 crore
|Flop
|23
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|Rs 101.50 crore
|Flop
|24
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260 crore
|Hit
Are you excited to watch Sikandar in theaters?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
