Chhaava Day 5 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie nets mind-boggling Rs 24 crore on 1st Tuesday

Chhaava hit the screens on February 14, 2025 coinciding with Valentine's Day. Based on the life of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it has been receiving strong word-of-mouth. The new release, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has struck the right chord with the cinegoers, especially in Maharashtra. In five days, it is touched Rs 150 crore.

Chhaava Collects Rs 24 Crore On Day 5; Crosses Rs 150 Crore

Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is roaring at the box office these days. On Day 5, Vicky Kaushal's latest film added Rs 24 crore to its tally. It collected Rs 106.5 crore in opening weekend. On first Monday, the historical actioner stood at Rs 23 crore.

The cume earnings of Chhaava are at Rs 153.5 crore in just five days. After crossing Rs 150 crore club today, it will touch the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its first week, depending on how it holds on Thursday.

Five Days Box Office Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:

Days Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Day 5 Rs 24 crore Total Rs 153.5 crore

Can Chhaava Reach At Rs 350 Crore In Its Full Run?

The blockbuster performance of Chhaava is truly a big win at the box office. Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, which is adapted from Marathi novel, Chava, has already become the first success of 2025 as far as new movies are concerned.

Advertisement

It recently became the first superhit of Bollywood after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Going by the innings, the blockbuster historical action drama has the potential to touch Rs 350 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.