Box Office: Analyzing theatrical performances of Vicky Kaushal from post-COVID era; Chhaava remains frontrunner
Let's take a look at the theatrical performances of Vicky Kaushal's movies from post COVID-era. This includes a list from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Chhaava.
Vicky Kaushal started his journey as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 directorial venture, the Gangs of Wasseypur series. Vicky's first lead role was in Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 Masaan which turned out to be a breakthrough in his career. As Chhaava continues its blockbuster run, we are taking a lookback at his movies from post-COVID era and how they have performed at the box office.
From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke To Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's Theatrical Movies From Post-COVID Era
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The 2023 romantic comedy netted Rs 83.50 crore during its theatrical run. It turned out to be a superhit.
Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family was released in the same year. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the comedy drama earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India. Also featuring Manushi Chhillar, the 2023 film emerged as a disaster.
Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture, Sam Bahadur arrived in cinemas in 2024. Based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Vicky Kaushal-starrer collected Rs 92.25 crore net in India while securing a semi-hit verdict.
Bad Newz, which was helmed by Anand Tiwari, was released the same year. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the comedy film fetched Rs 63 crore net in India. It was an average grosser.
Chhaava, which marks Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's reunion, arrived in theaters this year. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner has crossed Rs 450 crore in 19 days. The 2025 release is a blockbuster at the box office.
Net India Collections Of Vicky Kaushal's Movies From Post-COVID times
|Years
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|2023
|Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
|Rs 83.50 crore
|Superhit
|2023
|The Great Indian Family
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Disaster
|2024
|Sam Bahadur
|Rs 92.25 crore
|Semi-Hit
|2024
|Bad Newz
|Rs 63 crore
|Average
|2025
|Chhaava
|Rs 452 crore*
|Blockbuster
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
