Single Box Office: Sree Vishnu’s film beats Samantha’s Subham in North America advance sales, takes early lead overseas

In a box office clash that drew attention for its contrasting lineups, the Telugu films #Single and Subham hit theaters on May 9, offering two distinct flavors. However, as early overseas numbers rolled in, it was Sree Vishnu’s #Single that surged ahead in North America, outperforming Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production Subham in advance sales and day-one earnings.

By Friday evening, Caarthick Raju's directorial #Single had grossed USD 82,734 from 200 locations in North America, while Subham, directed by Praveen Kandregul, managed USD 34,045 from the same number of screens. Meanwhile, the Tamil family drama Tourist Family, now in its second week, collected USD 29,654 from half the number of locations as #Single and Subham. Globally, #Single opened with a gross of Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1, while Subham hovered around the Rs 1 crore mark.

Behind Subham was Samantha, who not only produced the film but also promoted it heavily. She made a cameo appearance in the climax, while the film's lead cast consisted of fresh faces. On the other hand, #Single benefited from the backing of Geetha Arts, a well-known name in commercial cinema, and featured familiar names like Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, and Ivana.

The two films cater to very different audience bases. Subham leans into horror drama and slow-paced storytelling, likely targeting a niche crowd interested in that genre. #Single, in contrast, thrives on situational humor, quirky dialogues, and urban romance, making it instantly more accessible to younger audiences. It appears that even overseas Telugu viewers, who tend to favor breezy content over intense drama, are leaning toward #Single.

While it’s still early days for both films, #Single has clearly gained an edge overseas and in domestic circuits as well. At a time when advance bookings and early show buzz are critical, the film’s performance on BookMyShow indicates a decent pickup on Day 2. Its bookings have even outshined HIT 3's ticket sales on Saturday. On the other hand, Subham is yet to build that momentum, hopefully, positive word-of-mouth will improve its prospects.

